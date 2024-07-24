Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

Evercore's average pay rose 30%, to $197k in a single quarter

by Zeno Toulon
11 hours ago
2 minute read
Evercore's average pay rose 30%, to $197k in a single quarter

Evercore didn’t have the best 2023. It didn’t look to be having the best start to 2024, either. But the boutique bank’s fate seems to be improving – finally.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Evercore added 85 people to its headcount over the last year, from the end of Q2 2023 to the end of Q2 2024, bringing it from 2,245 to 2,330 - a 4% increase. Its compensation spending, however, was up a rather more impressive 36%.

Pay per head therefore shot up, from $151k per head last Q2 to $197k per head this one. Across the first half as a whole, pay per head went from $314k to $363k, a more modest (but still notable) 16% increase.

The money for the compensation increases came from a long-awaited bounce back in revenues. The boutique bank had a 38% increase in overall revenue quarter-on-quarter, and an 18% increase from the first half of 2023 to the first half of 2024. The increase was overwhelmingly driven by advisory (M&A) revenue, which increased 52% in Q2.

“We are in the midst of a gradual market recovery” CEO John Weinberg declared, while chairman Roger Altman credited the “strongest second quarter” net revenues to the “consistent expansion” in senior managing directors (SMDs).

Although Altman said senior managing directors made all the difference, the firm added just two in the second quarter, only one of which was in investment banking. The total SMD population at Evercore rose from 182 to 184 year-on-year, and SMDs in investment banking in particular went from 142 to 143, respectively.

The anticipated “exodus” from Lazard to Evercore, therefore, has yet to materialize. Or if it has, its been outweighed by bankers leaving Evercore from other offices. Lazard’s Q2 results, which are being announced tomorrow, might hold the answer.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon Reporter
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Coinbase made it a lot harder to get its $400k+ jobs but no one cares

Coinbase made it a lot harder to get its $400k+ jobs but no one cares

The 6 math questions some of Citadel and Jane Street's best interns can answer

The 6 math questions some of Citadel and Jane Street's best interns can answer

A European bank has more exclusive internships than Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan

A European bank has more exclusive internships than Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan

As smaller hedge funds return cash, ex-Goldman Sachs MDs and others are precarious

As smaller hedge funds return cash, ex-Goldman Sachs MDs and others are precarious

Evercore's average pay rose 30%, to $197k in a single quarter

Evercore's average pay rose 30%, to $197k in a single quarter

Latest Jobs
ANZ
Assistant Manager, KYC Onboarding, Institutional
ANZ
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
Blockchain Backend Engineer
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
Equity Volatility Analyst
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
Energy - Director, Risk Management
Selby Jennings
Kansas City, United States
BNY Mellon
Vice President, Data Governance II
BNY Mellon
Pittsburgh, United States
Selby Jennings
Quantitative Analyst
Selby Jennings
Kansas City, United States

Related articles

As carried interest dwindles, private equity professionals want this instead
Pay

As carried interest dwindles, private equity professionals want this instead

23 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Salaries and bonuses for top risktakers at Barclays, Deutsche Bank, UBS, and others
Pay

Salaries and bonuses for top risktakers at Barclays, Deutsche Bank, UBS, and others

19 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Junior bankers who earned $150k last year are not hopeful about analyst bonuses
Pay

Junior bankers who earned $150k last year are not hopeful about analyst bonuses

17 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Hedge fund Jain Global's secret pay strategy becomes apparent
Pay

Hedge fund Jain Global's secret pay strategy becomes apparent

10 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.