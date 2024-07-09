Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

Top London equity research house reveals pay of £168k per head

by Sarah Butcher
8 hours ago
2 minute read
Top London equity research house reveals pay of £168k per head

Equity research jobs are not badly paid but nor are they the most lucrative in financial services. Our own compensation report from earlier this year put average global pay in equity research at "only" $353k, compared to nearly $500k for jobs in hedge funds.  

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

If you work for Redburn Atlantic in London, it seems you will earn less than the global average. Redburn (Europe) Limited's 2023 report has just been filed with Companies House. It reveals that average compensation per head for the firm's 254 employees last year was £168k ($215k) down from £187k in the heady days of 2022. 

Not everyone at Redburn is an equity researcher, but equity research is the primary function of the firm, which is the public equities arm of Rothschild. Redburn says it prides itself on the provision of "extensive, original, often counter-consensual research reports focusing on the industrial, strategic, disruptive and human factors driving operational and share price performance." If you're a researcher who wants to write detailed counter-consensual research, this is where to do it.

Today's report reveals that even Redburn's most senior key management personnel earned an average of £331k last year, down from £347k in 2022. However, the highest paid director received a 40% pay rise, to £700k.

Redburn merged with US research firm Atlantic Equities in 2023. Revenues went from £69m to £75m, but the firm's post-tax loss rose from £17m to £21m in the process. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Philip Veater on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' warning as trading jobs disappear to algorithms. The power trader headhunted by Mike Platt

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' warning as trading jobs disappear to algorithms. The power trader headhunted by Mike Platt

Morning Coffee: Citi's job cuts seem slightly biased towards people in this office. The commercial real estate cloud

Morning Coffee: Citi's job cuts seem slightly biased towards people in this office. The commercial real estate cloud

Morning Coffee: The JPMorgan MD whose wife slept with her head on a desk to be near him. How’s Barclays’ banking revival going?

Morning Coffee: The JPMorgan MD whose wife slept with her head on a desk to be near him. How’s Barclays’ banking revival going?

Jefferies' all cash-bonuses are over in London & some people are leaving for hedge funds

Jefferies' all cash-bonuses are over in London & some people are leaving for hedge funds

Morning Coffee: Graduates joining banks on $120k salaries chased by firms paying $320k before they start. Moelis cancels Jonathan Kaye

Morning Coffee: Graduates joining banks on $120k salaries chased by firms paying $320k before they start. Moelis cancels Jonathan Kaye

Top Articles
The secret life of a PJT restructuring banker

The secret life of a PJT restructuring banker

Fintech layoffs are far from over: This is how you protect yourself from them

Fintech layoffs are far from over: This is how you protect yourself from them

JPMorgan's Applied AI director hired from Meta leaves after eight months

JPMorgan's Applied AI director hired from Meta leaves after eight months

Top London equity research house reveals pay of £168k per head

Top London equity research house reveals pay of £168k per head

Trading jobs in finance: Should you study machine learning or economics?

Trading jobs in finance: Should you study machine learning or economics?

Recommended Jobs
Mason Blake
Global Equities Investment Specialist
Mason Blake
London, United Kingdom
Fourier Ltd
Trading Systems Engineer
Fourier Ltd
London, United Kingdom
twentyAI
ETRM Business Analyst (Endur/Symphony) - Commodities Trading - London
twentyAI
London, United Kingdom
Strike IT
Tech/Data Business Analyst – London – Asset / Investment Management
Strike IT
London, United Kingdom
Logan Sinclair
Data Analyst - Private Markets - London - Global Asset Manager
Logan Sinclair
London, United Kingdom
Eames Consulting
Business Analyst
Eames Consulting
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

UK private equity professionals will lose £188k each under a Labour Government
Pay

UK private equity professionals will lose £188k each under a Labour Government

4 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs' top London risk & compliance professionals earn $950k
Pay

Goldman Sachs' top London risk & compliance professionals earn $950k

3 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Happy yet fractious quant hedge fund increases pay per head to £345k
Pay

Happy yet fractious quant hedge fund increases pay per head to £345k

2 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The man who thinks Jain Global's portfolio managers could earn $6.4m each
Pay

The man who thinks Jain Global's portfolio managers could earn $6.4m each

1 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.