Top London equity research house reveals pay of £168k per head

Equity research jobs are not badly paid but nor are they the most lucrative in financial services. Our own compensation report from earlier this year put average global pay in equity research at "only" $353k, compared to nearly $500k for jobs in hedge funds.

If you work for Redburn Atlantic in London, it seems you will earn less than the global average. Redburn (Europe) Limited's 2023 report has just been filed with Companies House. It reveals that average compensation per head for the firm's 254 employees last year was £168k ($215k) down from £187k in the heady days of 2022.

Not everyone at Redburn is an equity researcher, but equity research is the primary function of the firm, which is the public equities arm of Rothschild. Redburn says it prides itself on the provision of "extensive, original, often counter-consensual research reports focusing on the industrial, strategic, disruptive and human factors driving operational and share price performance." If you're a researcher who wants to write detailed counter-consensual research, this is where to do it.

Today's report reveals that even Redburn's most senior key management personnel earned an average of £331k last year, down from £347k in 2022. However, the highest paid director received a 40% pay rise, to £700k.

Redburn merged with US research firm Atlantic Equities in 2023. Revenues went from £69m to £75m, but the firm's post-tax loss rose from £17m to £21m in the process.

Photo by Philip Veater on Unsplash