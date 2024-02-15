Engineers in finance have healthy relationships, not-so-healthy work lives

Financial services has its fair share of hopeless romantics and they include employees in technology teams: 96% of the 1,000+ respondents to our 2024 lifestyle survey said they were in steady relationships. This is despite sometimes difficult working conditions.

One New York based tech VP at a major investment bank told us he’s sleeping less than he’d like, exercising less than he’d like and has a stressful work environment but gives his lifestyle prospects a 10/10 rating. Why? A “strong loving relationship” with an “understanding partner.” Another, recently affected by layoffs, said he has a "great family life," after getting a "new house in a great neighborhood."

Expectations of partners tend to differ. One UK based technologist said his relationship is strained and advised that you “find a partner willing to stay at home and take care of the house.” Another, working at Goldman Sachs, said he’s in a steady relationship despite his partner doing the same job and even though he's in the office five times a week.

As for quants, the workload can be too much for those with otherwise positive family lives. One New York based quant VP said he “spends too little time on my interests and family because there is too much work,” and that his relationship has become strained because of it. This is in addition to sleeping just five hours each day.

