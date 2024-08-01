The interview questions of Jane Street, Jump and Citadel Securities

There are more jobs in electronic trading than ever nowadays. It's not just quant funds offering jobs any more; banks are too, and if all else fails you can build trading models and do it all yourself. That being said, the pinnacle of employment in the sector is still generally seen as algorithmic trading specialists like Jump Trading, Citadel Securities and Jane Street, and getting hired by one of them is much easier said than done.

Whether you're applying for a job at one of those firms or developing an algorithm on the side just to prove you can, you need your probability fundamentals to be in top shape. These are a list of questions asked across the top electronic trading firms that should act as a Litmus test of whether you're ready.

Jane Street Interview Questions

Jane Street has historically been known to incorporate gambling elements such as dice and cards into their interview questions. While the process might not be as intense as it once was, you still see plenty of these. Interviewees on Glassdoor were asked:

Suppose we play a game with a die where we roll and sum our rolls. We can stop any time, and the sum is our score. However, if our sum is ever a multiple of 10, our score is zero, and our game is over. What strategy will yield the greatest expected score? What about the same game played with values other than 10?

Divide a pack of cards into two piles, what is the expected value of the lowest card value on the left pile.

What is the expected number of rolls of a 6 sided die to get each face at least once? What is the expected number of rolls of a 6 sided die to get each face at least twice?

You're betting on a two horse race with a group of people. They irrationally bet on whichever horse has won the most races in the past. You can bet on either horse but you do not know which horse everyone else is betting on. What would be your betting strategy?

Jane Street also provides a guide to probability with some interesting insights, particularly in regard to market making. One such question is:

When you roll a six sided die, you receive $1 for every pip on the side rolled (i.e. rolling a two earns you $2, a three $3 and so on). Assuming you must pay an agreed amount each time the dice is rolled, how would you make that market?

This is an interesting perspective, as you must also consider that the opposite party must agree to the conditions and have something to gain (good luck convincing them to sell a roll for $1). Jane Street says it would make the market "3 at 4, 10 up."

Citadel Securities Interview Questionss

The electronic trading sister firm of hedge fund Citadel seems to prefer more abstract or grandiose questions. Some of the most interesting ones from WallStreetOasis and Glassdoor are:

There are 100 prisoners and a room with a lightbulb. Prisoners are called in at random to turn the bulb on or off. Upon exiting, the room, they must guess whether they are the last of the 100 to enter the room. If they are correct, they go free, if not, everyone fails. Prisoners may communicate beforehand, but once the game begins, they are separated and have no idea who has or hasn't entered the room yet. What strategy would ensure the prisoners would be successfully released?

How would I calculate the revenue of a company called Peloton without any source of data?

Still, it has a few more basic probability questions. One interviewee was asked "how many basketballs can you fit on a school bus?"

Jump Trading Interview Questions

A number of interview questions from Jump Trading are available via WallStreetOasis. Some of the most thought-provoking include.

I'm dealing a deck of cards. You can stop it at any time and if the next card is red, you win. What is the optimal strategy for winning? (They seem to really like this one)

There are four balls, two black and two white. You pick two and random and flip their color from one to the other and repeat. How many times would you do this to ensure all four balls are the same color?

What is the probability that two people in a room full of 15 share the same birthday?

How do you answer probability questions in a quant interview?

Many of the questions above may have a 'right' answer, but getting there isn't the be-all and end-all. Method matters most.

For example, Jane Street alum Sam Bankman Fried was once asked what the odds are that their interviewer was related to a professional baseball player. While there is obviously merit in estimating the number of pro baseball players in the US, and extrapolating that into a guess, SBF noted that the question was specific enough that there was a significant possibility that the interviewer only asked the question because they were related to one.

The questions aren't just about probability, but how you look for otherwise unseen angles in a piece of data.

