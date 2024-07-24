Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Deutsche Bank quietly lost bankers in the second quarter, while revenues soared

by Sarah Butcher
18 hours ago
3 minute read
Deutsche Bank quietly lost bankers in the second quarter, while revenues soared

Deutsche Bank is no longer steadily accumulating bankers and traders in the front office of it investment bank. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

In 2023, the German bank added tens of people in the first two quarters and a couple of hundred new front office people in the final quarters as it completed the acquisition of Numis in the UK. In 2024, it seems to have been slowly trimming things back. The population of bankers and traders at the bank is dwindling: it fell by 1% or 48 people between the first and second quarters and is down by 77 people since January.

The diminution might be down to staff attrition rather than a program of cuts, but it's a reminder that - after adding 75 directors and managing directors and 125 bankers in total in an eighteen-month period - Deutsche is now letting them bed-in.

The bedding-in appears to be going well.  As the chart below shows, the growth in Deutsche Bank's M&A revenues in particular is off the charts versus rivals.  The bank said today that it has gained 70 basis points of market share and raised its rank across the investment bank from 11th to 7th in the first half. Pipelines are firm and the outlook is "encouraging", even though the bank is cautioning about a summer lull that may make a repeat of Q2 hard to achieve.

Things seem less ripe, however, in the fixed income sales and trading business which was the favourite of Deutsche's investment bank before the new high-performing M&A bankers came along. Deutsche has been steadily losing key people from its rates desk in particular. Fixed income sales and trading revenues fell 3% year-on-year as Deutsche complained of "ongoing uncertainty about central bank interest rate policies," which is presumably creating the wrong kind of volatility. At Goldman and Morgan Stanley, fixed income sales and trading revenues were up by double-digit percentage terms. Goldman said its own rates trading revenues were "significantly higher" in Q2. 

Profits in Deutsche's investment bank were up 36% year-on-year in the first half. However, anyone expecting a higher bonus at this stage might be disappointed: Deutsche is keeping a firm grip on pay and although it's increased compensation spending by 9%, this is simply in line with the 9% increase in investment bank headcount compared to last year. Distressed debt traders like Mark Spehn and Chetan Shah presumably won't be getting enormous bonuses this year, given that DB said today that last year's "strong" distressed debt performance hasn't been repeated. 

Across the bank as a whole, cuts have not finished. DB is stripping €2.5bn of costs and still has €1.3bn of them to go. It plans to cut nearly 900 people from all its operations this year and removed 700 during the second quarter alone. The investment bank got off lightly; people in Deutsche's corporate and private banks were hit worse. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Coinbase made it a lot harder to get its $400k+ jobs but no one cares

Coinbase made it a lot harder to get its $400k+ jobs but no one cares

The 6 math questions some of Citadel and Jane Street's best interns can answer

The 6 math questions some of Citadel and Jane Street's best interns can answer

A European bank has more exclusive internships than Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan

A European bank has more exclusive internships than Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan

As smaller hedge funds return cash, ex-Goldman Sachs MDs and others are precarious

As smaller hedge funds return cash, ex-Goldman Sachs MDs and others are precarious

Evercore's average pay rose 30%, to $197k in a single quarter

Evercore's average pay rose 30%, to $197k in a single quarter

Latest Jobs
ANZ
Assistant Manager, KYC Onboarding, Institutional
ANZ
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
Blockchain Backend Engineer
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
Equity Volatility Analyst
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
Energy - Director, Risk Management
Selby Jennings
Kansas City, United States
BNY Mellon
Vice President, Data Governance II
BNY Mellon
Pittsburgh, United States
Selby Jennings
Quantitative Analyst
Selby Jennings
Kansas City, United States

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank reveals its appeal as managing directors rush to join. Juniors on £150k salaries worry about work expectations
Financial

Morning Coffee: Deutsche Bank reveals its appeal as managing directors rush to join. Juniors on £150k salaries worry about work expectations

17 Jun 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
1
A European bank has more exclusive internships than Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan
Financial

A European bank has more exclusive internships than Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan

24 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
As smaller hedge funds return cash, ex-Goldman Sachs MDs and others are precarious
Financial

As smaller hedge funds return cash, ex-Goldman Sachs MDs and others are precarious

24 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Was it Macron – or Deutsche Bank – that gave BNP's equities traders their best quarter in years?
Financial

Was it Macron – or Deutsche Bank – that gave BNP's equities traders their best quarter in years?

24 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.