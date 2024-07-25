Unleashed from Credit Suisse, banking COO reappears at boutique paying $700k+

Credit Suisse was officially subsumed by UBS earlier this month in Switzerland, but the process of dismantling its carcass continues globally. Even now, senior people are leaving. Even now, they are finding good jobs elsewhere.

Antonia Lester, Credit Suisse's global banking co-COO and part of its 2019 managing director (MD) class, left the bank in June according to her FCA registration. She's joining Evercore as an MD in the COO office. As we reported yesterday, Evercore paid an average of $363k in the first half of 2024, implying potential pay of $726k for the full year. As a non-front office M&A banker, Lester may not access these pay levels, but she may not do badly either.

Lester could be the first of a wave of senior Credit Suisse departures who stayed to see the transition through to completion. Senior figures who left much earlier in the merger process have been spotted at banks less renowned for pay, but Lester has proved that the bank's eventual leavers can go on to big things elsewhere by joining a high-paying boutique.

Lester's background is in law. She spent eight years as a solicitor at Allen & Overy's banking department, and initially joined Credit Suisse as a legal director. She initially branched into operations by providing maternity cover for the financial institutions group COO, and has remained in COO roles for most of her career since.

