Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Some banking interns sent an inappropriate meme. They seem to have been at Citi

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Some banking interns sent an inappropriate meme. They seem to have been at Citi

If you didn't get a return offer from your internship, maybe it was because the bank you work for is still cutting costs? Or maybe it was because you sent a lewd meme regarding one of the female interns on the company Teams chat?

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

There are suggestions that this is what occurred to one US's banks intern class. Between three and five interns are thought to have interacted with the meme. None are thought to have received return offers. 

It's thought that the bank concerned was Citi. Citi declined to comment and neither confirmed nor denied the veracity of the claim. One Citi insider, speaking off the record, said that the bank's intern conversion rate is lower this year because of the interns who were eliminated. 

Foolish behavior by interns is not unusual. "These things happen at every bank since college kids always have a tough time adapting to the work environment," said the Citi insider. 

Citi is battling complaints about a sexist culture in its equities sales and trading business. As we reported this week, the bank has parted company with two people mentioned in its most accusation of sexism and harassment. In this case, it seems to have taken an equally hard line.

Other banks are coming down on bad behaviour too. Jefferies fired some juniors for making inappropriate comments about a female client on Teams two years ago. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Some banking interns sent an inappropriate meme. They seem to have been at Citi

Some banking interns sent an inappropriate meme. They seem to have been at Citi

Ken Griffin, Citadel's blue-eyed boss, and his talent machine

Ken Griffin, Citadel's blue-eyed boss, and his talent machine

Who is your Ideal Employer in financial services and beyond?

Who is your Ideal Employer in financial services and beyond?

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse's biggest scapegoat proclaims her new job. The banker who lost $50m over social media drama

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse's biggest scapegoat proclaims her new job. The banker who lost $50m over social media drama

DBS' Singapore private bankers are probably better than Goldman Sachs'

DBS' Singapore private bankers are probably better than Goldman Sachs'

Latest Jobs
Selby Jennings
Growth Equity Principal (Technology)
Selby Jennings
Egypt Lake-Leto, United States
Selby Jennings
Investment Analyst
Selby Jennings
San Francisco, United States
Selby Jennings
Algorithmic Trading Analyst - NYC
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
First Derivative
Senior Data Migration Analyst
First Derivative
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
Vice President of Asset Management
Selby Jennings
Miami, United States
Selby Jennings
Analyst/Associate Originiations
Selby Jennings
Atlanta, United States

Related articles

Ken Griffin, Citadel's blue-eyed boss, and his talent machine
Financial

Ken Griffin, Citadel's blue-eyed boss, and his talent machine

16 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Who is your Ideal Employer in financial services and beyond?
Financial

Who is your Ideal Employer in financial services and beyond?

16 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse's biggest scapegoat proclaims her new job. The banker who lost $50m over social media drama
Financial

Morning Coffee: Credit Suisse's biggest scapegoat proclaims her new job. The banker who lost $50m over social media drama

16 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
DBS' Singapore private bankers are probably better than Goldman Sachs'
Financial

DBS' Singapore private bankers are probably better than Goldman Sachs'

15 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.