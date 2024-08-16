Some banking interns sent an inappropriate meme. They seem to have been at Citi

If you didn't get a return offer from your internship, maybe it was because the bank you work for is still cutting costs? Or maybe it was because you sent a lewd meme regarding one of the female interns on the company Teams chat?

There are suggestions that this is what occurred to one US's banks intern class. Between three and five interns are thought to have interacted with the meme. None are thought to have received return offers.

It's thought that the bank concerned was Citi. Citi declined to comment and neither confirmed nor denied the veracity of the claim. One Citi insider, speaking off the record, said that the bank's intern conversion rate is lower this year because of the interns who were eliminated.

Foolish behavior by interns is not unusual. "These things happen at every bank since college kids always have a tough time adapting to the work environment," said the Citi insider.

Citi is battling complaints about a sexist culture in its equities sales and trading business. As we reported this week, the bank has parted company with two people mentioned in its most accusation of sexism and harassment. In this case, it seems to have taken an equally hard line.

Other banks are coming down on bad behaviour too. Jefferies fired some juniors for making inappropriate comments about a female client on Teams two years ago.

