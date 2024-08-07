Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Tech

Citadel Securities lost a tech lead in Chicago, but it's been hiring in Miami

by Alex McMurray
12 hours ago
2 minute read
Citadel Securities lost a tech lead in Chicago, but it's been hiring in Miami

Citadel and Citadel Securities are continuing to fill their new Miami headquarters by hiring Goldman Sachs partners and putting UFC tickets on Ken Griffin's card. One senior name has joined Citadel Securities in the sunshine state this month; but in its former home of Chicago, a technical lead has left for a high frequency trading firm.

Teodor Moldovan has joined Citadel Securities in Miami as a senior research engineer. He was most recently a machine learning researcher at Entropy Technologies, an investment fund founded by legally blind ex-Two Sigma executive Vikram Modi. Moldovan was also head of data engineering and chief architect during his tenure there. 

Prior to this, Moldovan briefly worked in crypto for prime brokerage firm Hidden Road, and spent seven years at California quant fund Voleon Group, so he's more than accustomed to working by the beach.

In Chicago, following the completion of his gardening leave, Ben Gonzalez has joined the Chicago Trading Company from Citadel Securities as its head of execution services. Gonzalez worked at the trading firm for seven years, with his most recent role being a technical lead for the firm's quantitative research platform and trading infrastructure. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Telegram: @AlexMcMurray, WhatsApp: (+1 269 237 3950)Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Santiago Avila Caro on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Reporter
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Citadel Securities lost a tech lead in Chicago, but it's been hiring in Miami

Citadel Securities lost a tech lead in Chicago, but it's been hiring in Miami

What are financial services custody jobs and how do you get one?

What are financial services custody jobs and how do you get one?

Ex-JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs MD in New York joins the London Stock Exchange

Ex-JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs MD in New York joins the London Stock Exchange

What does a hedge fund analyst do? A day in the life of an associate in the Point72 Academy Investment Analyst Program

What does a hedge fund analyst do? A day in the life of an associate in the Point72 Academy Investment Analyst Program

Morning Coffee: The love-in continues at the top of JP Morgan. A $300m banking client that turned into a nightmare

Morning Coffee: The love-in continues at the top of JP Morgan. A $300m banking client that turned into a nightmare

Related articles

Ex-JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs MD in New York joins the London Stock Exchange
Tech

Ex-JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs MD in New York joins the London Stock Exchange

7 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
One of Citadel's top researchers just became a PM at Millennium
Tech

One of Citadel's top researchers just became a PM at Millennium

6 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
3
Quant hedge fund CIO: 'We copied a fair bit of our culture from Goldman Sachs'
Tech

Quant hedge fund CIO: 'We copied a fair bit of our culture from Goldman Sachs'

5 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Ex-Standard Chartered MD cut by Citi in Singapore joins HSBC in London
Tech

Ex-Standard Chartered MD cut by Citi in Singapore joins HSBC in London

2 Aug 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.