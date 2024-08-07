Citadel Securities lost a tech lead in Chicago, but it's been hiring in Miami

Citadel and Citadel Securities are continuing to fill their new Miami headquarters by hiring Goldman Sachs partners and putting UFC tickets on Ken Griffin's card. One senior name has joined Citadel Securities in the sunshine state this month; but in its former home of Chicago, a technical lead has left for a high frequency trading firm.

Teodor Moldovan has joined Citadel Securities in Miami as a senior research engineer. He was most recently a machine learning researcher at Entropy Technologies, an investment fund founded by legally blind ex-Two Sigma executive Vikram Modi. Moldovan was also head of data engineering and chief architect during his tenure there.

Prior to this, Moldovan briefly worked in crypto for prime brokerage firm Hidden Road, and spent seven years at California quant fund Voleon Group, so he's more than accustomed to working by the beach.

In Chicago, following the completion of his gardening leave, Ben Gonzalez has joined the Chicago Trading Company from Citadel Securities as its head of execution services. Gonzalez worked at the trading firm for seven years, with his most recent role being a technical lead for the firm's quantitative research platform and trading infrastructure.

