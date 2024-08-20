Hedge fund Citadel likes to hire Goldman Sachs' senior technology people

If you're a managing director or fellow in technology at Goldman Sachs and you want a new job, you should probably call Citadel. You should be well received.

Having hired Umesh Subramanian Goldman's former chief technology officer, in 2019, Citadel has now hired the man Goldman hired to replace him. Bloomberg reported today that Atte Lahtiranta, Goldman's more recent CTO, is joining Citadel too.

Subramanian is already CTO at Citadel, so Lahtiranta can't move into that job at the hedge fund. Instead, he will run Citadel's core engineering group, which runs the technology behind Citadel's trading and risk functions.

Subramanian is excited for Lahtiranta's arrival, and declared: “Citadel’s success has always been underpinned by both our engineering expertise and ability to attract and develop exceptional talent. We look forward to welcoming Atte as we continue to strengthen our industry-leading engineering team.”

Lahtiranta will have some other ex-Goldman friends at his Citadel job. Also new to the fund is Ruslan Kharitonov, a former Goldman Sachs technology fellow and global head of network and storage software engineering, who joined Citadel as head of compute engineering in July.

Citadel's recent H1B hires suggest senior engineers are on salaries alone of $300k. Crowdsourced and unverified information from Levels.fyi suggests total compensation for experienced engineers can exceed $665k.

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has spoken of his admiration for people from Goldman Sachs. Talking to students at the London School of Economics last year, Griffin said that Goldman has always hired people who are good communicators and that Citadel has tried to emulate this. "If you look back 15 years, the people at Goldman Sachs were always more poised and articulate, and better able to express concepts,” he explained.

