Citadel caught a new chief compliance officer, from Millennium

It's not only portfolio managers who have careers circulating between multistrategy hedge funds. These opportunities are open to compliance professionals too. Nathan Perrone, who's been working in equities compliance at Millennium, has availed himself of one.

After five and a half years at Millennium, working in equities advisory compliance, Perrone has just taken himself to Citadel, where he's the new chief compliance for Citadel's Global Equities and for Ashler Capital businesses. The hedge fund runs four fundamental long/short strategies in total, of which Global Equities and Ashler are two.

Citadel's Global Equities business appears partial to making compliance hires from Millennium. In 2019 it hired Michael Loughney from Millennium to do the same job that Perrone now occupies. Loughney has been chief compliance officer of Citadel APAC since 2023.

Most of Perrone's career was spent in banking. Before joining Millennium in 2019 he spent nearly five years in electronic trading compliance at UBS, where he advised on algorithmic trading compliance.

Compliance advisory is often seen as the pinnacle of a compliance career because it's a partnership role entailing the provision of expert advice on potential trades, and as such is treated with more respect than the average compliance officer position.

