Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

Barclays cut its bonus pool 15% and is keeping the bonus cap

by Sarah Butcher
2 hours ago
3 minute read
Barclays cut its bonus pool 15% and is keeping the bonus cap
Not a banner year at Barclays

Anyone who thought that the removal of the European bonus cap in the UK would lead to a year of tremendous bonuses has been proven wrong by a bad year for banking performance and by Barclays. Barclays released its results today and bonuses are not great. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

As the chart below shows, the Barclays bonus pool is down on last year. The extent of the fall depends whether 2022's 'risk and conduct adjustments' are taken into consideration. Last year, these cut the bonus pool by £500m, to £1,790m. This year, there are no risk and conduct adjustments and Barclays' bonus pool is nonetheless lower at £1,745m, a decline of 3%. However, if last year's risk and conduct adjustments are disregarded, Barclays' 2023 bonus pool (shown in the dark blue bars) is actually down 15%. It's back to 2018. 

In the 2023 annual report, released today, Barclays also explained that it won't be lifting the bonus cap just yet: "As the new regulations were published close to the end of 2023, the Committee determined that the 2:1 cap would continue to apply in Barclays for the 2023 performance year." Next year, however, this may change.

The bank also noted that when the bonus cap is finally lifted, it will only impact the relatively small proportion of its employees who are regulated. Only 2% of the bank's global employees receive 'role based pay' or the allowances that were added to salaries to mitigate reduced bonuses under the cap.

Elsewhere in the report, Barclays discloses that it's clawed back £17.8m in bonuses from ex-CEO Jes Staley. 

The cuts to Barclays' bonus pool follow an attempt by top bankers to delay bonus decisions in the hope that deals would come through and suggestions that big guarantees paid to all the bankers hired last year would divert bonuses from existing staff, meaning that moderate performers would receive nothing at all. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.

Photo by Taiki Ishikawa on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: HSBC's new transparent bonuses plan will be opaque. Deutsche Bank's all new American expansion

Morning Coffee: HSBC's new transparent bonuses plan will be opaque. Deutsche Bank's all new American expansion

Barclays cut its bonus pool 15% and is keeping the bonus cap

Barclays cut its bonus pool 15% and is keeping the bonus cap

Barclays' £2bn cost-cutting program will hit people in the investment bank hardest

Barclays' £2bn cost-cutting program will hit people in the investment bank hardest

A Goldman Sachs securitization rising star left for the buy-side

A Goldman Sachs securitization rising star left for the buy-side

Stripe employees being tempted away by flashy AI jobs at OpenAI and Anthropic

Stripe employees being tempted away by flashy AI jobs at OpenAI and Anthropic

Latest Jobs
Oxford Knight
Quantitative Developer - New York- Multi-Asset Class Systematic Trading
Oxford Knight
New York, United States
QBE Insurance
Legal Intern
QBE Insurance
New York, United States
QBE Insurance
Reverse Flow Property & Casualty Underwriter
QBE Insurance
New York, United States
QBE Insurance
Legal Intern
QBE Insurance
New York, United States
QBE Insurance
VP, Claims - Financial Lines
QBE Insurance
New York, United States
QBE Insurance
Senior Administrative Assistant
QBE Insurance
Ramsey, United States

Related articles

David Solomon's Goldman Sachs pay rise a source of incredulity for some at the firm
Pay

David Solomon's Goldman Sachs pay rise a source of incredulity for some at the firm

19 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Bank that paid bad bonuses also offered big salary increases to juniors
Pay

Bank that paid bad bonuses also offered big salary increases to juniors

19 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Traders are departing BNP Paribas in anticipation of bonus disappointment
Pay

Traders are departing BNP Paribas in anticipation of bonus disappointment

19 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
It's time! The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary & bonus survey is live
Pay

It's time! The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary & bonus survey is live

19 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.