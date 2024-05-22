Bank of America tech director leaves "on a high note" for Abu Dhabi

Many bankers have been making the move to the UAE these days, and banking technologists are following suit. At Bank of America, the global head of technology for its central risk books (CRB) will be leaving in June, and his destination is Abu Dhabi.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

Rahul Mundke is joining the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) as part of its 'Q Group' quant team. The sovereign wealth fund has been pursuing lots of senior bankers over the past year, including Deutsche Bank quants and Goldman Sachs MDs.

Mundke has been at BofA for six years, and a director for four of those, but only ran tech for its CRB for the past year. He says he's leaving the bank "on a high note", having got the CRB to the "number one (in book size) spot" in the company. Nonetheless, he says he's "very excited for a new challenge" with ADIA.

Prior to Bank of America, Mundke spent seven and a half years at Citi, where he was latterly a VP working in equity derivatives hybrids risk technology.

ADIA doesn't appear to be growing, but when it hires people, they tend to stay. Social media data suggests its headcount has grown just 3% in the last two years, but the median average tenure at the company is a very impressive 9.3 years. Abu Dhabi being the safe, family-friendly alternative to the comparatively flashy Dubai likely contributes to this.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Kamil Rogalinski on Unsplash