Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

The Goldman Sachs MD who was managing hedge fund risk left for a fintech

by Sarah Butcher
1 hour ago
2 minute read
The Goldman Sachs MD who was managing hedge fund risk left for a fintech

Another managing director from Goldman's 2019 vintage is leaving. Unlike Joseph Anastasio, he's not going to Citi but is joining a fintech. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Atul Pawar is going to fintech firm Clear Street as chief risk officer according to a press release issued yesterday. Pawar said he's delighted with his new job and that Clear Street is, "challenging the status-quo by building a modern, cutting-edge, centralized technology platform unlike any other available on the street. I look forward to contributing to the Company's expansion plans and continued success.”

Pawar spent nearly 20 years at Goldman Sachs in New York and was promoted to managing director in 2019. He was latterly head of US prime, clearing, FCM (futures commission merchant) and counterparty risk for the firm. 

As head of prime risk, Pawar dealt with Goldman's exposure to hedge funds. As such, he may be credited with the firm's sidestepping of the Archegos bullet in 2021, although court transcripts suggest that this may equally be related to Archegos's accidental wiring of $500m to Goldman Sachs by one of its junior employees. 

Goldman Sachs didn't respond to a request to comment on Pawar's replacement. One Goldman insider said Pawar is a "gifted guy" and will be a loss to the firm. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
The Goldman Sachs MD who was managing hedge fund risk left for a fintech

The Goldman Sachs MD who was managing hedge fund risk left for a fintech

Jefferies' all cash-bonuses are over in London & some people are leaving for hedge funds

Jefferies' all cash-bonuses are over in London & some people are leaving for hedge funds

Morning Coffee: No, no, Nomura does not pay better than Goldman Sachs. CFA Institute reminds you why you’re going to fail

Morning Coffee: No, no, Nomura does not pay better than Goldman Sachs. CFA Institute reminds you why you’re going to fail

JPMorgan is on a quantum recruiting push, and is paying salaries up to $325k

JPMorgan is on a quantum recruiting push, and is paying salaries up to $325k

The "amazing and intellectual" Deutsche Bank MD that everyone would like to work for

The "amazing and intellectual" Deutsche Bank MD that everyone would like to work for

Latest Jobs
Deutsche Bank
Senior Legal Analyst
Deutsche Bank
Boston, United States
Deutsche Bank
Senior Relationship Manager - Managing Director
Deutsche Bank
San Francisco, United States
LMA
Business Development Director - Payments
LMA
New York, United States
Oxford Knight
Quant Developer (Python/C++) - Research Engineering- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
New York, United States
Oxford Knight
Technical Lead - Developer Productivity: HFT firm | NYC, Chicago, Austin- Prop Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
Austin, United States
Temasek International Pte Ltd
2025 Temasek Associate Internship Programme - Investment Group (United States) (10857)
Temasek International Pte Ltd
New York, United States

Related articles

Revolut engineers who received £80k bonuses in 2019 are now sitting on £600k+
Fintech

Revolut engineers who received £80k bonuses in 2019 are now sitting on £600k+

25 Jun 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
2
Revolut's $40bn proposed IPO must be painful for partners who left
Fintech

Revolut's $40bn proposed IPO must be painful for partners who left

21 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The fintechs hiring twice as many UK employees in 2024 as Revolut hiring slows
Fintech

The fintechs hiring twice as many UK employees in 2024 as Revolut hiring slows

18 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Starling Bank hired 900+ staff and bumped up pay in a very profitable year
Fintech

Starling Bank hired 900+ staff and bumped up pay in a very profitable year

12 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.