The Goldman Sachs MD who was managing hedge fund risk left for a fintech

Another managing director from Goldman's 2019 vintage is leaving. Unlike Joseph Anastasio, he's not going to Citi but is joining a fintech.

Atul Pawar is going to fintech firm Clear Street as chief risk officer according to a press release issued yesterday. Pawar said he's delighted with his new job and that Clear Street is, "challenging the status-quo by building a modern, cutting-edge, centralized technology platform unlike any other available on the street. I look forward to contributing to the Company's expansion plans and continued success.”

Pawar spent nearly 20 years at Goldman Sachs in New York and was promoted to managing director in 2019. He was latterly head of US prime, clearing, FCM (futures commission merchant) and counterparty risk for the firm.

As head of prime risk, Pawar dealt with Goldman's exposure to hedge funds. As such, he may be credited with the firm's sidestepping of the Archegos bullet in 2021, although court transcripts suggest that this may equally be related to Archegos's accidental wiring of $500m to Goldman Sachs by one of its junior employees.

Goldman Sachs didn't respond to a request to comment on Pawar's replacement. One Goldman insider said Pawar is a "gifted guy" and will be a loss to the firm.

