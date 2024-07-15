Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Deutsche Bank's ex-$100m+ man is taking his trading team to Marex

by Sarah Butcher
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank's ex-$100m+ man is taking his trading team to Marex

Remember Amedeo Ferri-Ricchi? He's the former head of EMEA FX at Deutsche Bank, who left in 2019 to become head of structured products at commodities trading firm JB Drax Honore. Both he and his team are moving on again.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Ferri-Ricchi and his eight-person team of traders and salespeople, most of whom have been with him since the Deutsche Bank days, are understood to be moving en masse to Marex, the UK-based financial platform which raised $292m in a US IPO in April. 

Ferri-Ricchi is expected to become global head of FX and interest rates at Marex, reporting to Paolo Tonucci, Marex's head of capital markets. Marex didn't confirm the move. Sources said Ferri-Ricchi's team will offer a spectrum of services from FX to interest rates and commodities transactions.

During his 14-year career at Deutsche Bank, Ferri Ricchi managed a team of around 120 people and was reportedly a "top rainmaker," generating over $100m in revenues a year. It's thought that Ferri Ricchi's team continued to be highly successful at JB Drax Honore, generating up to a third of trading revenues at the business in London. 

After Ferri Ricchi left Deutsche Bank, he was named in court filings relating to the miss-sale of Spanish derivative products. However, his lawyer told Bloomberg that this was simply because he was the relationship manager for one of the clients involved: “He is named in the court filings because he was the client relationship manager for PHG, not because he has done anything wrong.” Bloomberg reported that Deutsche Bank had settled a €500m  ($545m) claim and that the settlement was part of $200m set aside for several cases. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Kev Seto on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' warning as trading jobs disappear to algorithms. The power trader headhunted by Mike Platt

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' warning as trading jobs disappear to algorithms. The power trader headhunted by Mike Platt

Morning Coffee: Bad luck to bankers hoping for big bonuses. Deutsche Bank’s most critical ex-employee gets a payout

Morning Coffee: Bad luck to bankers hoping for big bonuses. Deutsche Bank’s most critical ex-employee gets a payout

Morning Coffee: The JPMorgan MD whose wife slept with her head on a desk to be near him. How’s Barclays’ banking revival going?

Morning Coffee: The JPMorgan MD whose wife slept with her head on a desk to be near him. How’s Barclays’ banking revival going?

"The culture at my bank is so bad that everyone will get out when the market recovers"

"The culture at my bank is so bad that everyone will get out when the market recovers"

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

Morning Coffee: HSBC sent rejected candidates an unfortunate email. Citi compliance officer says she was fired for whistleblowing

Top Articles
Citi lifted the veil on its complex data issues & the staff needed to fix them

Citi lifted the veil on its complex data issues & the staff needed to fix them

Goldman Sachs is still cutting jobs, but it's on track to raise pay by an average of 15%

Goldman Sachs is still cutting jobs, but it's on track to raise pay by an average of 15%

Deutsche Bank's ex-$100m+ man is taking his trading team to Marex

Deutsche Bank's ex-$100m+ man is taking his trading team to Marex

Ex-Credit Suisse technologists are resurfacing at top hedge funds, tech firms

Ex-Credit Suisse technologists are resurfacing at top hedge funds, tech firms

RBC's newish head of European ECM has unexpectedly disappeared

RBC's newish head of European ECM has unexpectedly disappeared

Recommended Jobs
BC Group
Managing Director, Head of Institutional Sales and Relationship Management
BC Group
Sydney, Australia
Arab Banking Corporation
Manager, Treasury and Financial Markets Business Management
Arab Banking Corporation
Manama, Bahrain
Arab Banking Corporation
Vice President, Group Wholesale Banking
Arab Banking Corporation
Manama, Bahrain
Oxford Knight
Low Latency Quant Researcher - New York OR London- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Eka Finance
Crypto Quant Traders/ London / Asia
Eka Finance
London, United Kingdom
Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)
General Manager - FinTech (SME Financing)
Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Related articles

Goldman Sachs is still cutting jobs, but it's on track to raise pay by an average of 15%
Financial

Goldman Sachs is still cutting jobs, but it's on track to raise pay by an average of 15%

15 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
RBC's newish head of European ECM has unexpectedly disappeared
Financial

RBC's newish head of European ECM has unexpectedly disappeared

15 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Trump's shooting will have repercussions for banking jobs. Why private equity professionals are moving to Milan
Financial

Morning Coffee: Trump's shooting will have repercussions for banking jobs. Why private equity professionals are moving to Milan

15 Jul 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
2
Citi's new "resource review plan" implies hiring, and problems for Anand Selvakesari
Financial

Citi's new "resource review plan" implies hiring, and problems for Anand Selvakesari

12 Jul 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.