Adyen bumped up pay after hiring Plaid and Stripe alumni in the US

Adyen may be making waves in Europe after acquiring its UK banking license in September, but when it comes to hiring, its focus is elsewhere. In the fintech's H2 2024 shareholder letter, it announced that headcount rose by 864 last year, including 313 full time employees in the last two quarters alone. Each region outside EMEA has seen headcount rise more than 10% since June, but North America's has risen the most. Headcount there is up 15.2%, driven by 59 hires in Adyen's Chicago office.

Adyen is going after talent from notoriously well paid rivals. In September, it hired Ankur Srivastava from Plaid, the highest paying fintech on average, as a staff engineer in Chicago. A month later, it hired Charlie Schluting as a site reliability lead. Schluting spent a year working on infrastructure at hedge fund Citadel and was most recently at crypto quant fund Heartrithm. In Atlanta, it hired Joe Rodriguez as an account executive. He spent the last two and a half years as product account executive at payments giant Stripe.

All these hires in premium locations seem to have raised average pay. Staff earned $62.5k on average in 2022, but that figure rose to $68.6k last year. Pay in the US is a little higher than that; the H1B visa salary database shows it's hired an account management team lead and a partnerships marketing manager, both on salaries of over $160k this year.

Adyen isn't done hiring globally yet, either; it's announced plans " to onboard a couple of hundred net-new joiners" in 2024. However, while "tech and commercial" roles were the "majority" in H2, the focus going forward is shifting towards commercial.

