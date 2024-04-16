Discover your dream Career
A veteran Citi MD in New York was rescued by a Japanese bank

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
2 minute read
As Citi extracts 20,000 jobs, people there are leaving. Some of those people are in revenue-generating sales and trading roles, even though the bank says it's mostly about extracting deadweight from its bureaucracy. 

Coleman Church, a veteran Citi managing director (MD) who spent nearly 18 years at Citi and who was latterly the bank's global head of emerging market credit sales and North American short term credit sales, is among the revenue generators to have left. 

It's not clear whether Coleman is among the victims of Citi's restructuring or whether he simply fancied at change of scene, but he has just resurfaced at Mizuho instead. FINRA shows him joining the Japanese bank yesterday. He is a managing director there. 

Mizuho isn't the only Japanese bank willing to pluck Citi managing directors from their seats or the street. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has also been hiring and added Matt Burke as head of leveraged finance origination in February. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
