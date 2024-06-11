Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Morgan Stanley's ex-tech head is hiring low-latency engineers in fintech

by Alex McMurray
5 hours ago
2 minute read
Morgan Stanley's ex-tech head is hiring low-latency engineers in fintech

Since departing Morgan Stanley for fintech, Rob Rooney has been quietly yet steadily hiring for HyperJar, the digital wallet fintech of which he is the CEO. In 2024, HyperJar has been building out its roster of senior technologists, hiring from rival fintechs and from quant trading.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter 🤖

HyperJar's most recent hire is Keith Pyle, joining as its head of core engineering. Pyle spent the last two years at fintech trading platform Capital.com, and also previously worked at Hong Kong digital asset firm OSL. He spent 16 years before all that at IG Group, a $3bn trading platform and part of the early 2000s fintech wave. Pyle specializes in low-latency programming, Python and Java.

Another HyperJar hire back in April was Richard Rose, head of engineering for SaaS (software as a service). Rose, conversely, spent decades in traditional finance, holding director roles at Morgan Stanley, RBS and UBS, focused on areas including low-latency electronic market making. He spent the last six years as CTO of an algorithmic trading platform at Cabestan Quant Research.

Rooney wasn't always popular at Morgan Stanley, but he has an 82% approval rate at Hyperjar on Glassdoor. Negative reviews in the past year say the team lacks "a sense of camaraderie and rapport," while more positive ones instead praise the "nice" office and "great people."

HyperJar cut headcount last year as moved away from its purely B2C offering and added B2B products too. A spokesperson said the engineering team is bigger as a result. 

Rooney cut technology headcount at Morgan Stanley in 2019. In doing so, he received praise from higher-ups, but he certainly wasn't loved by everyone.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Moelis MD Jonathan Kaye reveals leg wound, Charles Tyrwhitt shirt. PWC's peculiar edict to people it wants to leave

Morning Coffee: Moelis MD Jonathan Kaye reveals leg wound, Charles Tyrwhitt shirt. PWC's peculiar edict to people it wants to leave

Morning Coffee: MD banker accused of punching woman preaches good judgment to juniors. The extreme competitiveness of Goldman Sachs MDs

Morning Coffee: MD banker accused of punching woman preaches good judgment to juniors. The extreme competitiveness of Goldman Sachs MDs

Morning Coffee: Humble JPMorgan VP’s side hustle outclassed by Jamie Dimon. Another hedge fund guy opts for Barclays

Morning Coffee: Humble JPMorgan VP’s side hustle outclassed by Jamie Dimon. Another hedge fund guy opts for Barclays

Morning Coffee: Top banker hires 400 people in London and then leaves. The richest bankers in the poorhouse

Morning Coffee: Top banker hires 400 people in London and then leaves. The richest bankers in the poorhouse

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

Morning Coffee: Cause of death of banking associate disclosed. Family offices hiring juniors on $300k

Top Articles
Deutsche Bank's FX business quietly shed the Citi MD who was "thrilled" to join last year

Deutsche Bank's FX business quietly shed the Citi MD who was "thrilled" to join last year

JPMorgan's new ex-fintech CTO suggests payments is more important than AI

JPMorgan's new ex-fintech CTO suggests payments is more important than AI

Goldman Sachs' intern acceptance rate fell nearly 30% this year

Goldman Sachs' intern acceptance rate fell nearly 30% this year

Morgan Stanley's ex-tech head is hiring low-latency engineers in fintech

Morgan Stanley's ex-tech head is hiring low-latency engineers in fintech

Morning Coffee: Moelis MD Jonathan Kaye reveals leg wound, Charles Tyrwhitt shirt. PWC's peculiar edict to people it wants to leave

Morning Coffee: Moelis MD Jonathan Kaye reveals leg wound, Charles Tyrwhitt shirt. PWC's peculiar edict to people it wants to leave

Recommended Jobs
Capital Com UK Limited
Sales Account Executive (French or German Speaking)
Capital Com UK Limited
London, United Kingdom
FED FINANCE UK
Audit Manager (French speaking) - Top 10
FED FINANCE UK
London, United Kingdom
JNL Consulting Limited
Business Analyst
JNL Consulting Limited
Hong Kong
CICC
Equity Portfolio Manager
CICC
Hong Kong
Bluemont Consulting
Multiple Data Modeling Roles in HK (HKD30K-150Kpm)
Bluemont Consulting
Hong Kong
China CITIC Bank International Limited
Data Science Trainee
China CITIC Bank International Limited
Hong Kong

Related articles

London fintech's ex-Deutsche Bank AI head made a 'Lovecraftian' new AI system
Fintech

London fintech's ex-Deutsche Bank AI head made a 'Lovecraftian' new AI system

7 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Barclays' global head of FIG banking says fintechs need 88% fewer coders thanks to AI
Fintech

Barclays' global head of FIG banking says fintechs need 88% fewer coders thanks to AI

5 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Who needs Tinder (and Bumble) when you work in fintech?
Fintech

Who needs Tinder (and Bumble) when you work in fintech?

3 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Finance, Shipping, AI, and Alternative Data: An Interview with the Founder of Thalesians Marine Ltd Oleksandr Bilokon
Fintech

Finance, Shipping, AI, and Alternative Data: An Interview with the Founder of Thalesians Marine Ltd Oleksandr Bilokon

4 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.