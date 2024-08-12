34-year-old ex-Citadel equities engineering head returns to fintech

Joining a fintech in 2024 can be a big risk, founding a fintech can be an even bigger one, but Citadel alumni Rob Krzyzanowski may be up to the challenge. The fund's former head of global equities business engineering has partnered with three other hedge fund alums to found a B2B AI investment platform for hedge funds.

Krzyzanowski has joined Hedgineer as a partner alongside Michael Watson, Brian Mahlstedt and Gerard Miller. Watson was a former MD at Citadel, also working in equities engineering. Mahlstedt was a senior software engineering manager at Citadel, and Miller worked in Millennium's equities management team. The Hedgineer brand first begun over a year ago as a podcast series and slack community, but appears to have branched out into fintech solutions this year.

Krzyzanowski joined Citadel aged 29 as its head of core engineering and worked there for over four years, holding a number of roles before departing. Since leaving Citadel in March 2023, he has worked as an independent researcher alongside Gen AI giants like Anthropic and Google Deepmind. Hedgineer marks his return to fintech, having spent five years at consumer loans fintech Avant, where he became director of data engineering just two years after joining as a graduate.

Hedgineer has also been quietly hiring. Jhanvi Virani joined as a managing director from Goldman Sachs, where she was an enigneering lead for Marquee portfolio analytics. Brian Lee, a former UI engineer at Citadel, also joined in May.

Hedgineer is still hiring. Open roles include a forward deployed engineer, who will scale the team to four people, and a director of marketing.

