27-year-old-college dropout claims hedge fund paid him $1m, including an $800k bonus

How much can you earn as a 27 year-old at a macro hedge fund in New York? And how much can you earn as a 27 year-old at a macro hedge fund in New York after dropping out of college?

James Fishback occupies the overlap between these two categories. He claims that the answer is nearly $1m.

Fishback posted the following document on his Twitter account yesterday. It may or may not be spurious. - Greenlight has not confirmed its veracity and didn't respond to a request to comment on the issue. It's thought that Fishback received a salary of $150k in 2021, of $175k in 2022 and $200k in 2023, although this too has not been confirmed by Greenlight.

Why did Einhorn pay me (a college drop out) $1 MM?



Because I printed money for him with my macro trades.



Can’t wait to launch Azoria. https://t.co/0QZ6jYkZDU pic.twitter.com/NugOEMnYsa — James Fishback (@j_fishback) June 26, 2024

Fishback dropped out of Georgetown University to found a hedge fund. He was hired by Greenlight in 2021, but left again in 2023 to found another hedge fund, Azoria Partners. He claims to have generated $100m in profits during his time at Greenlight and to have been head of macro. Greenlight says this is rubbish and claims that Fishback was a poor performer with no "authority or discretion" over its macro portfolio.

Fishback's publication of his alleged compensation letter is the latest salvo in a battle between him and Greenlight in which Fishback has accused Greenlight Capital of "malicious intentional defamation" and Greenlight Capital has accused Fishback of everything from defamation, to unfair competition and violation of his employment agreement.

Fishback says the alleged pay numbers in his Tweet validate his claims to be a highly competent macro investor, and that he wouldn't have received an $800k bonus were that not the case. Greenlight has said that Fishback's broader "publicity blitz" is injurious to Greenlight because it creates the impression that Fishback was responsible for the fund's performance instead of founder David Einhorn.

As we reported earlier this week, Fishback says he was invited to attend Greenlight's investor dinner, only to be disinvited when he said he was looking forward to it.

