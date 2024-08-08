2025 quant interns are earning $5k per week at Citadel, D.E. Shaw and Point72

Hedge funds are beginning to post job listings for their 2025 summer intern cohort, and the top paying roles are for quants. Citadel are the most recent to post theirs, and pay salaries of up to $5,750 per week... But they're not the top payers overall.

We've compiled a list of quant summer internships at many of the top hedge funds, where salary ranges are posted in line with New York pay transparency laws. If you're looking to earn a salary of over $5k per week, there are three hedge funds you ought to know about.

The highest paid quant interns in the hedge fund space appear to be at Point72, but it's a very select team. These interns are a part of KEPL, an elite team within the fund's systematic trading arm, Cubist Systematic Strategies. We've reported on their internships previously here. The fund as a whole had its largest intern class ever this year, with 30k applicants and an acceptance rate of less than 1%. KEPL may be harder to get into still. The broader fund can also pay much less, with Levels.fyi figures suggesting you'll receive closer to $3k per month.

If you'd prefer a top paying internship outside of New York, there's Citadel. Undergraduate or masters students can earn up to $5.3k, and PhD candidates can earn up to $5.75k, but they also have the luxury of working from the beach in Citadel's new Miami headquarters.

Of course, salary is only one aspect of compensation, and the other top payer, D.E. Shaw, breaks down their compensation structure with a lot more transparency than the rest of the pack. The fund's PhD quant interns get a sign-on bonus of $20k, while undergraduates get $15k. Both interns also receive $3.3k for "self study materials," $4k for "personal technology equipment," and $10k for housing (or free accommodation organized by the fund).

