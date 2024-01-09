Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

You're sad because you're working too hard, but also because you're working too little

by Sarah Butcher
2 hours ago
2 minute read
You're sad because you're working too hard, but also because you're working too little

After the hibernatory break in the Northern Hemisphere, it's unfortunately not uncommon for early January to be marked by self-doubt. To some extent, this is standard self-appraisal after a hiatus in normal life. But if you work in finance, it might be made worse by two things: the amount of time you work, and the amount of time you want to work. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

A study late last year by academics in South Korea found that it's not just long working hours that cause low mood, but a mismatch between the number of hours you aspire to work. 

While people working more than 64 hours a week are therefore at greater risk of feeling depressed, so too are people working less than 28 hours a week. The greater the mismatch between aspired and actual working hours, the greater the depression risk.

In professions like financial services, which often attract people who (rightly or wrongly) seek self-validation through long working hours, this means it's not just about being over-employed in 2024, but not having enough to do. It also explains why some people, who leave banking to work in the easier world of corporate development, find it difficult to cope. 

As the chart below, taken from the study, shows, the optimal number of hours to work each week seems to be between 40 and 46. However, this is for everyone and isn't specific to finance. 

Even so, the general conclusion probably still applies. Low mood is caused by a mismatch between the hours you work and the hours you want to work. If you want to feel fulfilled this year, it will help to match the two. 

 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by James Langley on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Treliant
KDB+ Developer
Treliant
New York, United States
Larson Maddox
VP, IT Audit
Larson Maddox
Dallas, United States
Larson Maddox
Chief Financial Officer
Larson Maddox
St. Louis, United States
Deutsche Bank
Global Corporate Coverage Banker, US HQ Healthcare - Vice President
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States
Deutsche Bank
RCC Americas - EMEA Corporate Coverage - Vice President
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States
Deutsche Bank
Origination and Execution Banker - Director
Deutsche Bank
New York, United States
Top Articles
How bankers are changing their lifestyles after 2023

How bankers are changing their lifestyles after 2023

You're sad because you're working too hard, but also because you're working too little

You're sad because you're working too hard, but also because you're working too little

Banks are opening 2025 applications, and JPMorgan heads to HireVues

Banks are opening 2025 applications, and JPMorgan heads to HireVues

Hedge fund ExodusPoint is adding PMs after raising new funds

Hedge fund ExodusPoint is adding PMs after raising new funds

Where to go when you're done with multistrategy hedge funds

Where to go when you're done with multistrategy hedge funds

Related articles

Goldman Sachs MD who wanted to be extraordinary says it was a trap
Advice

Goldman Sachs MD who wanted to be extraordinary says it was a trap

28 Dec 2021
comment icon
13
like icon
5
Morning Coffee: 38-year-old M&A banker told he has a biological age of 45. The highest paid mathematicians in finance
Financial

Morning Coffee: 38-year-old M&A banker told he has a biological age of 45. The highest paid mathematicians in finance

18 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Banks are opening 2025 applications, and JPMorgan heads to HireVues
Advice

Banks are opening 2025 applications, and JPMorgan heads to HireVues

9 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee – The client who “tortured” top Jefferies bankers. Citi bonuses could double in three years.
Advice

Morning Coffee – The client who “tortured” top Jefferies bankers. Citi bonuses could double in three years.

3 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.