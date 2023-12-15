RBC bankers thought their bonuses would be good. They were not

As we reported a few days ago, it's bonus week at RBC Capital Markets and it seems that initial hopes that bonuses there might have been equal to or greater than last years have been dashed, at least in the London investment banking team.

RBC didn't respond to a request to comment but both headhunters and members of the London investment banking team say numbers are lower than anticipated.

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

Some analysts are thought to have received bonuses equivalent to 20% of salaries, while associates and vice presidents are thought to have received bonuses closer to 50% of salaries. In a normal year, insiders say bonuses for VPs are closer to 70%-80% of fixed pay.

"The mood music was positive at a global level, but in Europe bonuses were underwhelming," says one RBC insider.

Some people did get paid. RBC spent 7% more on bonuses for this year than last year. In the Americas, bonuses appear to have been higher. In London, key teams like utilities are thought to have been rewarded, with the disappointment predictably greatest in teams where revenues were weak.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)