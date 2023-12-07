Discover your dream Career
UBS MD leaves for generative AI firm, top crypto quant joins Nomura's fintech

by Alex McMurray
5 hours ago
2 minute read
This year, AI overtook crypto as the media darling of the finance industry. As such, plenty of bankers, including one UBS MD, are finding new opportunities in that space. This doesn't mean the banks themselves are done with crypto, as Nomura's crypto firm Laser Digital just made a big hire from crypto market maker B2C2.

Jason Shane was UBS' head of group compliance for regulatory and governance technology, he's now joined generative and predictive AI firm SymphonyAI as head of strategy and innovation for financial services. He was at UBS for over three years and spent nine years before that at Credit Suisse where he was an MD and, from 2018 to 2020, CIO of compliance and general counsel technology.

Elsewhere, crypto high frequency trader Johannes Woolard said goodbye to B2C2 after five and a half years to become head of front office technology at Laser Digital. He joined as head of trading technology in 2018 after FX market maker Lucid Markets, of which he was a partner and CTO, went out of business due to heavy losses. He founded and led the quant development function at B2C2 in 2021, and as a side hustle co-founded bespoke Scottish holiday provider The Tartan Road.

Photo by Steve Johnson on Unsplash

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
