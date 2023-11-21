Where the generative AI jobs are in banking (try Citi)

Most AI jobs in banks have been around for some time and are about reading regulatory reports of automating the back office, but the opportunity to work with generative AI is still there if you look hard enough. A number of the top banks are either starting specific generative AI projects or building teams to work in the space.

The largest hirer for generative AI engineers right now is Citi. Despite making job cuts, Citi is hiring over 30 engineers and researchers across multiple projects, including "creating a generative AI platform for Citi." The bank is also hiring for a head of generative AI cybersecurity 🤔 and an established open-source programmer. While many of these are UK based, an SVP in New York working in generative AI can earn a salary of up to $265k.

Goldman Sachs is hiring in generative AI too. It's less enthusiastic than Citi but is recruiting an NLP engineer at VP level, paying a salary of up to $250k. The listing claims the platform also plans to have conversational AI elements "that can enable interactions such as question and answering, summarization."

UBS seems to be going for conversational AI. In its Zurich headquarters, it's recruiting a product owner for the UBS chatbot and chat channels. The bank is focusing on "outstanding UX" while following compliance protocols.

Other banks are simply researching GenAI rather than implementing it. There's mention of "process digitization at Deutsche Bank" and "anomaly detection" at JPMorgan.

JPMorgan was one of the first banks to announce its foray into GenAI when it announced IndexGPT. However, there's been radio silence from it on that front ever since.

