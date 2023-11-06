Discover your dream Career
Citadel Securities picks up BNP trader to head its sterling team

by Zeno Toulon
6 November 2023
Citadel Securities, Ken Griffin’s market maker and trading firm that likes to hire from Goldman Sachs and pays interns $52k for a summer internship, has expanded its team in London – courtesy of Europe’s most ambitious investment bank, BNP Paribas.

Ioana Scripcaru spent nearly a decade at BNP in London, trading Euro and GBP swaps before being named head of GBP trading for the bank in 2021. She joined BNP after a brief stint as a research consultant for Elvie, formerly Chiaro, a women’s health and lifestyle brand.

Scripcaru joined Citadel Securities (not to be confused with Citadel the hedge fund – although they’re both founded and majority owned by the same person) today to be its head of sterling trading. She left BNP back at the start of August.

It’s not hard to see the appeal of joining Citadel Securities. Although BNP had a decent last quarter, it doesn’t quite compare to the 54% growth in revenue and 130% growth in profits seen at Citadel Securities. It also doesn’t quite compare to the $685k (£564k) per head paid by the market maker to its staff in 2022.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
