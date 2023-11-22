Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Bank of America London director returns as New York MD

by Zeno Toulon
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Bank of America London director returns as New York MD

Some people see their ex-partner doing well and want them back. Others see their ex-employer having a good 2023 whilst everyone else is wallowing in poor revenues, and take the opportunity to rekindle the magic.

For Bank of America, the banker that came back is its global head of capital introduction, Vanessa Boggardt. Bogaardt spent over 7 years at Goldman Sachs in New York, and was part of the bank’s 2019 class of promotion to MD. She was at BofA in London for six years before that, making her return to the bank in the big apple less of a reunion that it would have been otherwise.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Bank of America is an interesting place to be at the moment. The bank has been doing very well in 2023, all things considered. In sales and trading, its revenues have been some of its best ever, and it’s even broken its hiring freeze.

As a consequence, no one seems to want to leave the bank – which is actually a bit of a bad thing, given that the bank was reliant on natural attrition to trim its headcount (and compensation expenses) down a bit. It probably helps BofA that it’s worked on its culture a lot in recent years.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Chief Investment Officer (CIO)
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
PIMCO
Portfolio Manager, Absolute Return Strategies
PIMCO
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate, Direct Lending / Private Debt
London, United Kingdom
Tandem Search
Rates Trader - Quant Hedge Fund
Tandem Search
London, United Kingdom
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Equities Trader
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Singapore
Top Articles
How to disguise desperation while looking for a new (banking) job

How to disguise desperation while looking for a new (banking) job

Bank of America London director returns as New York MD

Bank of America London director returns as New York MD

"London banking MDs are struggling to pay their bills"

"London banking MDs are struggling to pay their bills"

Goldman Sachs’ 2000 people in Hong Kong have had a party

Goldman Sachs’ 2000 people in Hong Kong have had a party

Morning Coffee: Inside the lifestyle of the world’s most feral macro strategist. Morgan Stanley’s Andy Saperstein has cancer

Morning Coffee: Inside the lifestyle of the world’s most feral macro strategist. Morgan Stanley’s Andy Saperstein has cancer

Related articles

"London banking MDs are struggling to pay their bills"
Financial

"London banking MDs are struggling to pay their bills"

22 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Goldman Sachs’ 2000 people in Hong Kong have had a party
Financial

Goldman Sachs’ 2000 people in Hong Kong have had a party

22 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Inside the lifestyle of the world’s most feral macro strategist. Morgan Stanley’s Andy Saperstein has cancer
Financial

Morning Coffee: Inside the lifestyle of the world’s most feral macro strategist. Morgan Stanley’s Andy Saperstein has cancer

22 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Hedge fund Schonfeld's crazy hiring & crazy pay
Financial

Hedge fund Schonfeld's crazy hiring & crazy pay

21 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.