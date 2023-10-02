Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Friendly French bank cuts 70 people in the US by text

by Sarah Butcher
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Friendly French bank cuts 70 people in the US by text

If you have the good fortune to be working for French bank Société Générale in France, then you'll probably be ok if you're fired. 

When it's dispensing with people on its home territory, SocGen has a reputation for handing out very handsome severance packages to encourage them to go away of their own accords. This is thanks to French employment laws that make large scale layoffs onerous and mean voluntary RiFs are the best bet. 

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here.

In the US, however, employment is typically "at-will" and employees can be let go very easily. This might be why, when it lets go of people in America, SocGen seems to be less friendly.

Sources at SocGen say the French bank cut 70 people last week, and that many were cut by SMS text message. Affected individuals are understood to have received a message at 7.30am instructing them to come to the office for a meeting with HR.

SocGen declined to comment. The cuts follow SocGen's recent investor day, at which hard driving new CEO Slawomir Krupa cut growth targets and said he wants to focus on advisory businesses with low capital intensity.

Sources said the US cuts afflicted staff everywhere from Chicago, to New York and Jersey City and included people in the Transversal Securities team and in roles where there are overlaps with the Bernstein Research joint venture. 

Further cuts are possible before the end of the year. Unconfirmed reports suggest that SocGen's French US staff - who are possibly on French employment contracts - were unscathed. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Adem AY on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Analyst - Secondary Advisory
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Barclays
Quantitative Analyst
Barclays
New York, United States
Brock & Decker
Investment Banking Analyst
Brock & Decker
London, United Kingdom
Larson Maddox
Fundamental Credit Analyst - Hedge Fund
Larson Maddox
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Jefferies' CEO acknowledges risks to recent big MD hiring

Jefferies' CEO acknowledges risks to recent big MD hiring

Friendly French bank cuts 70 people in the US by text

Friendly French bank cuts 70 people in the US by text

Fintech CTO debunks illusion of "glamorous" $423k tech jobs

Fintech CTO debunks illusion of "glamorous" $423k tech jobs

Credit Suisse London bankers told no more retention bonuses

Credit Suisse London bankers told no more retention bonuses

The Hong Kong boutique that’s pretty much just Morgan Stanley

The Hong Kong boutique that’s pretty much just Morgan Stanley

Related articles

The Hong Kong boutique that’s pretty much just Morgan Stanley
Financial

The Hong Kong boutique that’s pretty much just Morgan Stanley

2 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: The 150 Citi MDs hurrying to cut thousands of jobs. Ex-Credit Suisse trader AWOL after magic mushroom holiday
Financial

Morning Coffee: The 150 Citi MDs hurrying to cut thousands of jobs. Ex-Credit Suisse trader AWOL after magic mushroom holiday

2 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
UBS adds Credit Suisse researchers amidst tales of big bonuses
Financial

UBS adds Credit Suisse researchers amidst tales of big bonuses

29 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Why you (probably) actually want to be a commercial banker
Financial

Why you (probably) actually want to be a commercial banker

29 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.