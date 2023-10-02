Ex-Standard Chartered & Grab lawyer takes top SG digibank job

Singapore's digital banking space has been heating up in 2023. The pack has widened from four to five with the addition of Standard Chartered-backed Trust Bank but a different digibank has hired someone with experience at both the investment bank, and Singapore's largest fintech, Grab.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter

ANEXT Bank has hired Jean Li as its head of Legal having most recently been senior legal counsel at IT conglomerate Tencent. Before that, she spent three years at Grab: The bulk was spent as a regional legal counsel for financial services including digibanks, payments and wallets, but her last eight months saw her become head of Legal for the fintech's digital banking projects. She also claims to have spearheaded automation efforts that optimized processes by up to 80%.

She's spent plenty of time in more established financial institutions too. She spent three years at Singapore exchange platform SGX and three years at Standard Chartered, primarily working on regulatory issues in the wholesale banking division.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. To stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox or sign up to our new Fintech Newsletter

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)