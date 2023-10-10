Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Deutsche Bank equities gang getting back together at Nomura

by Zeno Toulon
10 October 2023
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank equities gang getting back together at Nomura

They might not be quite as groovy as the Mystery Inc. gang from Scooby Doo, but it’s still exciting: Deutsche Bank’s equities team is getting back together at Nomura. Fred, in this metaphor, being the former Deutsche MD that's leading this little revival - Glenn Fairbairn.

The Shaggy of the team, meanwhile, is possibly Ankur Taparia. Taparia, who joined Nomura today in London as an executive director and head of delta one trading equities, spent nine years at Deutsche Bank from 2011 to 2020 before leaving for BNP Paribas and then hedge fund Centiva Capital. He was also a delta one trader at both.

The BNP Paribas note on Taparia’s CV is perhaps the most interesting one. A whole bunch of Deutsche’s former equities people moved to BNP after Deutsche shut down its presence in equities back in 2019, and Taparia was among them.

Nomura’s equities team in London has historically been a bit of a flux. The bank is currently building its team back up again after a brief hiatus, based around Fairbairn, Deutsche's former co-head of the bank's strategic equity transactions Group for Europe and emerging markets, who joined back in 2021. It’s not just Deutsche people that he’s bringing in, however – there have been SocGen people climbing aboard, too.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Global Equity Research Analyst
London, United Kingdom
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
CICC
Institutional Sales
CICC
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
JPMorgan explained why it has to keep hiring tech staff

JPMorgan explained why it has to keep hiring tech staff

Citigroup revealed more about its job cuts

Citigroup revealed more about its job cuts

JPMorgan bumps investment bank headcount, keeps pay stable

JPMorgan bumps investment bank headcount, keeps pay stable

Steve Cohen's hedge fund Point72 wants crypto quants in Paris

Steve Cohen's hedge fund Point72 wants crypto quants in Paris

Credit Suisse Paris bankers receive sad news about UBS jobs

Credit Suisse Paris bankers receive sad news about UBS jobs

Related articles

Citigroup revealed more about its job cuts
Financial

Citigroup revealed more about its job cuts

13 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
JPMorgan bumps investment bank headcount, keeps pay stable
Financial

JPMorgan bumps investment bank headcount, keeps pay stable

13 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Credit Suisse Paris bankers receive sad news about UBS jobs
Financial

Credit Suisse Paris bankers receive sad news about UBS jobs

13 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
HSBC's head of MENA rates and FX trading went to BlueCrest
Financial

HSBC's head of MENA rates and FX trading went to BlueCrest

13 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.