Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Credit Suisse Paris bankers receive sad news about UBS jobs

by Sarah Butcher
13 October 2023
2 minute read
Credit Suisse Paris bankers receive sad news about UBS jobs

While Credit Suisse bankers in London have mostly already discovered whether they're wanted by UBS, or not, the dominant Swiss bank seems to have kept the subservient Swiss bank's Paris staff hanging for longer. Credit Suisse's Paris people only found out yesterday whether UBS wants them. 

The answer for quite a few of them seems to be, it doesn't. 

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here. 

Reports on the proportion of people being ported across vary, with some saying it's a lot (up to 66%) and some saying it's not (most are not going). UBS isn't commenting, so the reality of the situation isn't entirely clear. But for the Paris people who aren't wanted, the fear is that at some point soon they will be let go. 

"Officially, we're being told that if we're not being seconded it doesn't mean we're not being fired, but in reality that's surely the case," says one junior banker. UBS is seemingly indicating, however, that the situation is fluid.

Bruno Hallak, the head of Credit Suisse's investment banking business in France, is one of the lucky ones in the club at UBS. UBS announced that it wanted Hallak in August, and he moved himself across from Credit Suisse in September. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Amin Moshrefi on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Goodman Masson
Analyst/Associate - Direct Lending Portfolio Management
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate, Direct Lending / Private Debt
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
How Sam Bankman-Fried passed Jane Street's bizarre interview

How Sam Bankman-Fried passed Jane Street's bizarre interview

Eisler Capital: The 'intellectually honest' hedge fund paying millions

Eisler Capital: The 'intellectually honest' hedge fund paying millions

$11.25bn fintech hires Revolut & Palantir alumni for top tech jobs

$11.25bn fintech hires Revolut & Palantir alumni for top tech jobs

Jefferies' presentation on its massive managing director hiring

Jefferies' presentation on its massive managing director hiring

Goldman Sachs cut London analyst bonuses 60% in two years

Goldman Sachs cut London analyst bonuses 60% in two years

Related articles

"UBS MDs felt threatened by the quality of people at Credit Suisse"
Financial

"UBS MDs felt threatened by the quality of people at Credit Suisse"

11 Sep 2023
comment icon
8
like icon
1
Jefferies' presentation on its massive managing director hiring
Financial

Jefferies' presentation on its massive managing director hiring

16 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Eisler Capital: The 'intellectually honest' hedge fund paying millions
Financial

Eisler Capital: The 'intellectually honest' hedge fund paying millions

16 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Citigroup's job cuts are an exercise in ending pointless meetings. Bank CEOs not sure the future is shiny yet
Financial

Morning Coffee: Citigroup's job cuts are an exercise in ending pointless meetings. Bank CEOs not sure the future is shiny yet

16 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.