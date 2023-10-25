Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Credit Suisse said goodbye to the head of its UK bank

by Sarah Butcher
25 October 2023
2 minute read
Credit Suisse said goodbye to the head of its UK bank

Chris Horne has had a scary 12 months. One year ago, on Halloween 2022, he was appointed chief executive of Credit Suisse's UK and International business. The nightmare is now over. 

Horne who spent 32 years at Credit Suisse and should therefore be entitled to the hypothetically generous BZW defined benefit pension scheme which actually stopped accepting new contributions in 2004, was promoted to the role of UK and International chief executive to replace one time Credit Suisse CFO David Mathers. 

Credit Suisse declined to comment. Horne is understood to be stepping down in pursuit of other opportunities, which are presumably not at UBS. While the integration between the two Swiss banks takes place, Bea Martin, the head of non-core and legacy and the president of EMEA will assume Horne's UK role along with all her other responsibilities.

While people are leaving Credit Suisse for something entirely different, stragglers are also still moving to UBS. Around 45 equity analysts have reportedly made the move, many of them in APAC. 

Photo by Ian Schneider on Unsplash

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
