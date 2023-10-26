Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

BNP Paribas can thank people doing its most paradisaical jobs

by Sarah Butcher
26 October 2023
2 minute read
BNP Paribas can thank people doing its most paradisaical jobs

BNP Paribas released its third quarter results today. Pre-tax profits in its corporate and investment bank were up 13% year-on-year for the quarter; the cost income ratio in the unit was 60.8%. Deutsche Bank and Barclays, eat your hearts out. 

How was it that BNP Paribas outdid its European rivals? Was it its talented macro traders? No: they had a bad quarter. Was it its new ex-Deutsche Bank prime broking platform? Also no; that had a bad quarter too. Was it all the new people BNP hired last year? Noooope. 

Instead, BNP's success was thanks to the people in its securities services team where profits rose 25% year-on-year in Q3 and in global banking, where they were up...90%.

BNP's global banking business covers everything from equity capital markets and debt capital markets to syndicated loans and transaction banking. It was in transaction banking, or the management of corporate treasury payments, that BNP had its especially fine time - transaction banking revenues in EMEA were up nearly 60% this year. 

When and if BNP's bankers and traders get paid (or keep their jobs) this year, they might therefore want to thank their colleagues in the securities services and transaction services businesses. These areas are less prestigious, but they can also be ok places to work. Writing on Wall Street Oasis recently, someone declared that jobs in securities services are "paradise." Salaries there are reportedly on a par with M&A and sales and trading, bonuses are only slightly less, and you only work 10-hour days.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Sébastien Jermer on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Chief Investment Officer (CIO)
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Sagil Capital
Junior Investment Research Analyst at Emerging Markets Hedge Fund
Sagil Capital
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

Hudson River's female trader internship pays $19k

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

XTX Markets: The "efficient resort" with 10 hour days for interns

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

Related articles

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"
Financial

"James Gorman was backed into a Ted Pick corner once Jon Pruzan left"

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups
Financial

From Goldman Sachs to private equity to hedge funds to start-ups

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work
Financial

Standard Chartered's Hong Kong & Singapore bankers are doing all the work

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Why Lazard is hiring while revenues collapse. Curious quirks of Ted Pick
Financial

Morning Coffee: Why Lazard is hiring while revenues collapse. Curious quirks of Ted Pick

27 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.