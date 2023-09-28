Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Vanessa Selbst, female poker player, quietly works for Jane Street

by Sarah Butcher
28 September 2023
2 minute read
Vanessa Selbst, female poker player, quietly works for Jane Street

If you haven't heard of Vanessa Selbst, you probably don't play poker. 

Five years ago, Selbst was nominated "the most successful female player in the history of poker" by the New York Times. Over a 12-year poker period, she won nearly $12m.

In 2018, Selbst was working for hedge fund Bridgewater after giving up her life of "endless hours grinding at felt tables in casinos from Barcelona to Melbourne."

Today, Selbst is somewhere else. Sources say she's working for Jane Street, the electronic trading firm that's been on a big hiring spree. 

Jane Street isn't commenting. It's not entirely clear when Selbst joined, but last year she Tweeted that her current employer (Jane Street) was interested in hiring poker players who wanted trading jobs in New York City.

Jane Street likes to hire mathematics graduates who came top of their years at the likes of Cambridge, Imperial or MIT. It pays them extravagantly and they typically stay a long time. 

Selbst graduated in law from Yale, but is a legend in the poker community. In a Reddit AMA in 2013 she imparted that if you want to get good at poker, you need to put in the time to playing online. "Take a few months and go live in Canada, Mexico, Europe, wherever," advised Selbst. "Play cash games, always making sure that you have 100x the buyin for the stakes you want to play."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant (Investment desk) – Leading hedge fund – up to £100k base + 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Fixed Income Quantitative Analyst
New York, United States
Quantitative Researcher
Alexander Chapman
New York, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
UBS adds Credit Suisse researchers amidst tales of big bonuses

UBS adds Credit Suisse researchers amidst tales of big bonuses

Why you (probably) actually want to be a commercial banker

Why you (probably) actually want to be a commercial banker

The quant hedge fund using science to save the planet

The quant hedge fund using science to save the planet

The best investment banking CV to get an internship

The best investment banking CV to get an internship

Morning Coffee: The most work from home friendly bank had a change of heart. How Goldman Sachs bankers communicate when they want to be secret

Morning Coffee: The most work from home friendly bank had a change of heart. How Goldman Sachs bankers communicate when they want to be secret

Related articles

The quant hedge fund using science to save the planet
Technology

The quant hedge fund using science to save the planet

29 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Jane Street quietly hiked its headcount by 25%
Technology

Jane Street quietly hiked its headcount by 25%

26 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Singapore HFT's new UK team led by ex-Hudson River Trader
Technology

Singapore HFT's new UK team led by ex-Hudson River Trader

25 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"A bachelors degree in computer science doesn't hold much weight in financial services"
Technology

"A bachelors degree in computer science doesn't hold much weight in financial services"

22 Sep 2023
comment icon
7
like icon
3

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.