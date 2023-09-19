Discover your dream Career
Shopify staff resurface at Stripe and Ramp post-layoffs

by Alex McMurray
18 hours ago
In May, eCommerce giant Shopify laid off 20% of its staff, giving its employees the same fate as a great many other fintechs have in a difficult market. For tech staff at the company, the wait for a new job has been short, with top paying fintechs and rival eCommerce firms bringing ex-Shopify staff, laid off or not, since May.

One of the top hirers has been top-paying payments fintech Stripe. It's hired a number of people that were senior developers at Shopify, though not all have kept the senior at Stripe. Those that did include senior software engineer Memduh Çağrı Demir and data engineer Dave Lobsinger. 

In New York, meanwhile, card payments fintech Ramp has been hiring in both tech and risk. Varun Kadle joined as senior risk operations specialist, having been a senior analyst at Shopify. It also brought in Kevin Shi, a senior engineer that maintained his title when joining.

When it comes to ex-Shopify product people, it looks as though rival eCommerce firms want them the most. Soon-to-IPO Instacart hired Megan Hemler as a senior product manager while machine learning product lead Farzad Darouian joined South Korean eCommerce company Coupang as a group product manager.

Although the industry has been trending back towards the office, the vast majority of these roles are remote positions. This is likely to please Shopify alumni, as it was a remote-first company.

Alex McMurray
