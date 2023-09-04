You're invited to the eFinancialCareers student (and graduate) careers fair!

Hey! You! Do you want to work in finance?

Yes? Good. Are you in university? Yes? Perfect.

If you’re interested in working in financial services (investment banking, private equity, etc.), the best time to start your path into the industry is yesterday. The second-best time to start is today.

Why? Well, we go into more depth here, but in a nutshell: big banks pretty much only recruit analysts from their graduate schemes, which are open to second year students. Wait, what’s an analyst? Check out our article here about what the different ranks in an investment bank mean – and how to make sense of them.

At our virtual careers fair, you’ll be able to network with your fellow students and applicants (to both make friends and to exchange notes on various recruitment processes) as well as attend interviews and take part in events with industry recruiters.

You’ll also get to meet directly with employers – in the past, we’ve had Goldman Sachs, Blackstone, and EY among many, many others. We have one of our largest selection of companies this year, too, across all three of our events (in the USA, EMEA, and APAC).

Who can join? Well, we’re welcoming two groups: current students who are due to graduate at the end of the 2023/2024 term, and students who graduated in 2020/2021 (and therefore have 2/3 years of experience in the workforce already).

If you’re interested, sign up at the link here or below. We look forward to seeing you! There’s a lot you can learn by yourself, especially on our site (we have a great student section!) but there’s nothing that beats hearing it from the horse’s mouth. In this case, the horse being a bank recruiter. And why not check out our graduate career guide and our salary and bonus report before the event?

