Technology

Singapore bank loses top AI guy to the Big Four

by Alex McMurray
18 hours ago
2 minute read
Think it's just banks bringing in AI talent? Think again. Consultancies are getting in on the act as well and, in Singapore, Deloitte has brought in a new partner from DBS to run things. 

Gautam Gorki joins Deloitte Southeast Asia to lead the AI and data practice for its financial services division. He spent the last nine and a half years as an executive director at DBS, leading its analytics center of excellence. Chief analytics officer Sameer Gupta has called the team "the core" of DBS' AI operations, amid its dreams of becoming "an AI fueled bank."

This isn't Gorki's first foray into consulting. He's one of the many senior tech staff DBS have brought in from technology consultancy Accenture. He spent four years at the firm within its financial services group. 

Alex McMurray
