Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Citi's China job cuts said to include a lot of junior bankers

by Zeno Toulon
5 September 2023
2 minute read
Citi's China job cuts said to include a lot of junior bankers

Citi might be cutting jobs in Asia, but that doesn’t mean it’s cutting them equally.

Sources claim that the bank’s recent China cuts focused on juniors, and that “non-producing” Managing Directors (MDs) in the country were generally spared.

This seems a bit surprising. Bloomberg reported back in June that the bank was letting go of “more than 20” people, and although most were expected to be at a junior level, one MD is a lot more expensive to keep around than one analyst.

The bank isn't commenting. 

Citi's China cuts are part of its plan to cut 5,000 people worldwide – which is itself is a pretty small section of the bank’s 240,000 worldwide headcount, although CFO Mark Mason said that the cuts would be “largely in banking, markets and functions.”

Citi is only one of many banks cutting in China, where all-important equity capital markets fees are down 90% year-on-year.

The cuts come after years of hiring. Citi was bullish as recently as 2022, when it said it was hiring some 7,000 people in Asia, across all teams and countries, of which around 3,000 were to be in China.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Logan Sinclair
Equity Research Analyst, Senior Analyst, Equities, Asset Management
Logan Sinclair
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Hedge Fund Research Analyst
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Institutional FX Sales (VP / Director)
Singapore
Logan Sinclair
Senior Analyst / Associate, Private Equity, Asset Management, London
Logan Sinclair
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Pity the coverage bankers in 2023

Pity the coverage bankers in 2023

Bad news about quant jobs for computer science graduates

Bad news about quant jobs for computer science graduates

One of SocGen’s top salespeople just went (back) to Nomura

One of SocGen’s top salespeople just went (back) to Nomura

Morgan Stanley New York MD visits London, discovers tea-making situation

Morgan Stanley New York MD visits London, discovers tea-making situation

Deutsche Bank trader joins hedge fund run by nice guys from Goldman & JPMorgan

Deutsche Bank trader joins hedge fund run by nice guys from Goldman & JPMorgan

Related articles

Pity the coverage bankers in 2023
Financial

Pity the coverage bankers in 2023

6 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
One of SocGen’s top salespeople just went (back) to Nomura
Financial

One of SocGen’s top salespeople just went (back) to Nomura

6 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Deutsche Bank trader joins hedge fund run by nice guys from Goldman & JPMorgan
Financial

Deutsche Bank trader joins hedge fund run by nice guys from Goldman & JPMorgan

6 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
German bank that cut London staff first is now hiring again
Financial

German bank that cut London staff first is now hiring again

6 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.