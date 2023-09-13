Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The City vs Canary Wharf: Credit Suisse people will be glad (probably)

by Sarah Butcher
13 September 2023
3 minute read
The City vs Canary Wharf: Credit Suisse people will be glad (probably)

There are more changes in store for the few Credit Suisse people who've been hired by UBS. Financial News reported yesterday that they're being asked to vacate the Credit Suisse office in Canary Wharf and to migrate to the UBS office in Broadgate.

They should be glad, says one UBS trader who's worked in both locations. Credit Suisse's Canary Wharf office at 1 Cabot Square was completed in 1991 and is decrepit compared to the UBS office at 5 Broadgate, which was completed in 2015 and is in the heart of the City of London.

"There's no comparison," he says of the two offices."UBS offices are way nicer and way newer." This niceness includes leafy terraced areas, which aren't quite as big as Goldman Sachs' Farringdon roof garden, but are more than was on offer in the grey office at Cabot Square.

Broadgate also has the benefit of other human beings. "Canary Wharf is deserted," says one Credit Suisse director. "There's no one left - my guess is that the occupancy is down to 20% or below." It's not just Credit Suisse; HSBC is leaving in 2026, 15.5% of Canary Wharf offices are already empty and the area is transforming into a residential zone. 

And yet, if you've structured your life around commuting into Canary Wharf, working in Broadgate could be disruptive. "When you live in Essex, Canary Wharf is great," says the Credit Suisse director. "For £2m you can get a big house with a pool and a tennis court somewhere like Loughton, Basildon, Harlow, Hornchurch or Upminster, where the schools are good. The same money gets you 2,000 square foot and a small garden in South West London." 

It may not matter. Improved transport connections mean that people are mostly ambivalent now about working in the City or Canary Wharf. "Some people used to be grumpy about working in Canary Wharf but it's not an issue anymore, particularly now that people are spending part of the week at home," says Barney Mundell at search firm Loxley Partners. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Evgeny Klimenchenko on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Private Funds Group- Analyst/ Associate
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
CW Talent
Quantitative Researcher
CW Talent
New York, United States
Top Articles
As Citi cuts costs, what about all those control & technology hires?

As Citi cuts costs, what about all those control & technology hires?

"Why I do not date female bankers"

"Why I do not date female bankers"

The interview questions of Jane Street, Jump and Citadel Securities

The interview questions of Jane Street, Jump and Citadel Securities

The woman leading the most charming team in French banking

The woman leading the most charming team in French banking

Bankers leaving on disputes about superiority and free fruit

Bankers leaving on disputes about superiority and free fruit

Related articles

As Citi cuts costs, what about all those control & technology hires?
Financial

As Citi cuts costs, what about all those control & technology hires?

15 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The woman leading the most charming team in French banking
Financial

The woman leading the most charming team in French banking

15 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Bankers leaving on disputes about superiority and free fruit
Financial

Bankers leaving on disputes about superiority and free fruit

15 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Morning Coffee: The private equity guy too scared to buy a bigger apartment. Bankers deeply invigorated by the ARM IPO
Financial

Morning Coffee: The private equity guy too scared to buy a bigger apartment. Bankers deeply invigorated by the ARM IPO

15 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.