German bank that cut London staff first is now hiring again

by Sarah Butcher
21 hours ago
German bank that cut London staff first is now hiring again

With luck, Berenberg is a microcosm of the banking recruitment market. After cutting people before everyone else late last year, the privately owned German bank now seems to be engaged in its own small act of redemption and is hiring again. 

Berenberg isn't commenting, but it's added at least five people in recent months and more are thought to be in the pipeline.

The new recruits include a husband and wife team, Jason and Miranda Cockburn, both of whom cover real estate and who are coming from Panmure Gordon (where Miranda was an MD and Jason an ED). There's also Ciarán Donnelly and Will Larwood, both former TMT analysts from Liberum.

They follow the addition of Miles Cox from Peel Hunt, who's currently on gardening leave but will turn up next year as head of UK M&A. 

Coming hires are thought to include corporate brokers in the retail, industrials and financials sectors. 

Berenberg employs around 400 people in London. The resumption of reasonably robust recruitment comes after a strong second quarter globally for equity capital markets revenues and predictions that IPO activity might soon rebound. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
