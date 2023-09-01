Discover your dream Career
Technology

Ex-Bank of America CTO joins tech consultancy

by Alex McMurray
1 September 2023
2 minute read
Ex-Bank of America CTO joins tech consultancy

Tech consultancy DXC Technology has been able to hire a few top people from banking in the past, but its most recent hire is one of its most ambitious yet, Bank of America's former chief technology officer, Howard Boville.

Boville joins DXC as an executive vice president. He was most recently at IBM where he worked for three and a half years and acting as head of the firm's hybrid cloud platform. He spent almost eight years at BofA, where, as an MD, he says he was "responsible for designing, building and running the firm's cloud services."

DXC has been having a rough few years with revenues down and the stock price stagnating, following an 86% drop in price between the periods of September 2018 and March 2020. Nonetheless, it's still a place where those at the top can earn big - CEO Mike Salvino reportedly earned over $20m in 2023.

