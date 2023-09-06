Discover your dream Career
Deutsche Bank trader joins hedge fund run by nice guys from Goldman & JPMorgan

by Sarah Butcher
18 hours ago
2 minute read
Another rates trader left Deutsche Bank. This one has joined a hedge fund known for being a pleasant place to work.

Eren Ozgur was Deutsche Bank's head of global rates strategies. He's now joined Alphadyne, presumably as a portfolio manager. 

Ozgur actually arrived at Alphadyne on August 10th according to the FCA Register. The fund, which is based in New York, was founded by ex-Goldman Sachs partner Philippe Khuong-Huu and is run by CEO Joseph Regan, who spent 28 years at JPMorgan.

Headhunters say Alphadyne has a reputation as a nice place to work, with good culture and strong management. The UK office as opened in 2012 and was previously run by Guillaume Nicolle, who joined Graham Capital Management in May.

Ozgur isn't the only recent hire. Alphadyne also added Jack Montgomery from Goldman Sachs in February and Massimo Marzeglia from BlackRock in July.

While Alphadyne is adding people, Deutsche Bank seems to be losing them. Various popular and senior members of its rates team have disappeared in recent months, including well-liked stars like Josh Hooker, Kilian Frensch and Daryl Li. 

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
