Fintech

Ex-Mercedes Benz fintech IT head joins Singapore crypto firm

by Alex McMurray
19 hours ago
IOHK, a Singapore based crypto firm, is hiring in a big way in Europe. It's looking for programmers and designer for a new project, and the engineer they've hired to lead it has a rather interesting background. 

Thomas Übermeier joins IOHK as the head of engineering for Midnight, a blockchain focused on data protection. He has been working in crypto for a number of years, starting with a management role at blockchain infrastructure fintech Parity, then as a consultant for fintech advisory firm Ingenire.

Übermeier's most interesting role before crypto was at Mercedes-Benz, where he was head of IT operations for the German manufacturer's fintech arm, Mercedes pay. He also spent multiple years on the buy side at electronic market maker IMC Trading as an integration engineer. 

Midnight is focused on senior hires at the moment, with listings open for an IT director and a senior cryptography engineer. The roles are all remote based in the UK, despite the fact that Übermeier works remotely from Germany. 

