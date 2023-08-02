Discover your dream Career
Financial

'Fellow ravers' lament the death of Goldman analyst, John Castic

by Sarah Butcher
2 August 2023
2 minute read
'Fellow ravers' lament the death of Goldman analyst, John Castic
Castic, second from left, at a festival in June

Tributes are pouring in for 27-year-old Goldman Sachs analyst John Castic, who was found dead in a creek yesterday after leaving a nightclub at 3am on Saturday night. 

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that Castic, who worked in New Jersey as a senior analyst in a team of controllers aligned to Goldman's asset and wealth management business, was a "dedicated, driven" member of the team who will be "deeply missed."

Castic's father said his son was "smart" but had done "something dumb."

As well as working for Goldman, though, Castic seems to have had a thriving social life. His friend, a student and retired figure skater Sara Kostecka described him as, "charismatic, high-energy with a good sense of humor.”

Castic's Instagram account shows him attending events like Electric Forest, a multi-genre three-day music festival in Michigan in June. The event he attended on Saturday was by Zeds Dead - a Toronto electronic music duo. 

Writing on Instagram, people describing themselves as "fellow ravers" have been lamenting Castic's passing and offering condolences to his family. "Rest peacefully. Rave on brother," says one. "Sending love and light to a fellow raver. I didn’t know you, but you were part of this huge and wonderful family," says another. 

It's an unfortunate kind of reminder that working for Goldman Sachs doesn't need to be all-consuming. Away from the long hours of the investment banking division, people still have time for a social life. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
