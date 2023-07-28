Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

Singaporeans & Singapore PRs in Financial Services Virtual Career Event

by eFinancialCareers
28 July 2023
1 minute read
Singaporeans & Singapore PRs in Financial Services Virtual Career Event

On July 21, eFinancialCareers held a Virtual Career Event – Singaporeans and Singapore PRs in Financial Services – designed to help companies to connect local candidates.

The event provided recruitment representatives from leading organisations in the finance sector with unique access to hundreds of Singaporean professionals at the pre-application stage. The recruiters were able to chat online with professionals across a variety of sought-after functions – including private wealth, technology and compliance – and bring them forward for interviewing, pipelining, or screening.

In this report, we review the success of Singaporeans and Singapore PRs in Financial Services and look at the key reasons why it added value for both employers and candidates.

Full version of this report can be found here 

Browse our next virtual careers events

author-card-avatar
AUTHOReFinancialCareers
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Selby Jennings
Senior Software Engineer - C++ | Trading Systems
Selby Jennings
College Station, United States
Selby Jennings
Senior Software Engineer - Execution Technology
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Bloomberg
Senior Software Engineer/SRE - Public Cloud Platform Automation
Bloomberg
New York, United States
Bloomberg
Product Analyst - Benchmark Coverage
Bloomberg
New York, United States
Bloomberg
Senior Software Engineer - Futures & Options
Bloomberg
New York, United States
CME Group
Senior Security Engineer - Application Penetration Tester
CME Group
Chicago, United States
Top Articles
Maybe Nomura can't afford its high achievers

Maybe Nomura can't afford its high achievers

Hedge fund Citadel picks up top salesguy from Morgan Stanley

Hedge fund Citadel picks up top salesguy from Morgan Stanley

Ex-Standard Chartered private bank COO joins London fintech

Ex-Standard Chartered private bank COO joins London fintech

Ex-Goldman MD sets up hedge fund, borrows some colleagues

Ex-Goldman MD sets up hedge fund, borrows some colleagues

Fintech demands staff spend three days in the office

Fintech demands staff spend three days in the office

Related articles

Get an expert CV review – for free
Advice

Get an expert CV review – for free

13 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
How to manage your career in financial services and tech virtual career event
Advice

How to manage your career in financial services and tech virtual career event

28 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Sustainable and Responsible Project Implementation in AIIB to Promote Sustainable Economic Growth and Improve People’s Lives
Advice

Sustainable and Responsible Project Implementation in AIIB to Promote Sustainable Economic Growth and Improve People’s Lives

24 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Fintech Career Fair
Advice

Fintech Career Fair

24 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.