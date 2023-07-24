Top trader who left hedge fund for bank now at... Santander

A lot of people try to leave banking for hedge funds - and some manage to. More rarely, some of those people make their way back into banking.

One of those weary travelers is Jorge Deza Neira. Neira was a rates trader at Jefferies for barely a year – from late June last year to July this year – having moved to Madrid for the bank after a decade in London, cutting his teeth as a bond trader at Citi and a portfolio manager at Millennium.

He’s now back in Madrid as head of Santander’s European Government Bond (EGB) trading desk. There might be a bit of homesickness involved in the move – Neira spent the first six years of his career with Santander in the city before moving to join Citi in London.

Madrid might be Spain’s financial hub, but it doesn’t have quite the same pull that London or Paris do for traders (or banks, really). We’ve noted before that whilst pay generally lags behind other financial centers, top Spanish bankers earn great money. Neira definetly fits the bill.

