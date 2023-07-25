Discover your dream Career
The new mother leaving Morgan Stanley for a JPMorgan ED job

by Alex McMurray
25 July 2023
2 minute read
The new mother leaving Morgan Stanley for a JPMorgan ED job

In an ever progressing finance industry, the difficulties of parenthood while balancing a demanding career can be a challenge, especially when maternity or paternity leave and the potential of being labeled an underperformer is involved. One technology operations professional has been able to not only return, but secure a swanky new job at JPMorgan too.

Rachel Trapanese joins JPMorgan as an executive director within the bank's cyber technology and controls division. She spent the last six years at Morgan Stanley, first as a VP in tech and information risk before an executive director promotion and move to tech and operations risk. She also spent eight years at big four firm PwC whom she joined after graduation.

Trapanese spent two and a half years as an ED at Morgan Stanley but a large portion of it was spent on the sidelines filling out her maternity leave. She returned in January then left in May for her new role which, presumably to account for her new parental responsibilities, is a hybrid position.

She's not the only woman to return to the office in style. Goldman Sachs MD Rebecca Anderton-Davies, who runs the firm's digital ETF platform in EMEA, says the year she "worked the fewest hours" was the one she "returned from maternity leave and made MD." That doesn't mean everyone can survive parenthood in finance. Some have to leave the industry altogether to care for their children.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libelous (in which case it won't.)

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
