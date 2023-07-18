Ex-Credit Suisse economist making big hires for hedge fund pod

Not everyone is leaving Credit Suisse in 2023. Some people fled years ago. They include an economist, who after a brief fling with the Swiss bank is now thriving in a hedge fund.

Mirco Bulega left Credit Suisse in 2016 and joined ExodusPoint, the multistrategy hedge fund as a senior portfolio manager in July 2022. He's since been busy building out his pod.

Bulega declined to comment for this article, but his most recent recruit is understood to be Jacques Mouawad, a European government bond trader who spent 19 years at Morgan Stanley in London, where he was an executive director. Mouawad is understood to be joining next month.

It's not clear whether Bulega intends to make additional hires. Sources say his pod comprises three people in addition to Mouawad: Bulega himself, Vittorio Martino (an ex-Deutsche macro strategist) and mysterious person called Vladimir.

Bulega's new recruits come as multistrategy hedge funds are doing some big hiring. Hedge fund headhunter Illana Weinstein described their enthusiasm for talent as a "hiring frenzy," amidst suggestions of very generous pay.

Exoduspoint had a difficult 2022, but has been making a comeback this year. The fund hired 36 new portfolio managers between mid-2022 and January 2023, of whom Bulega was only one. All might now be hiring.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Courtnie Tosana on Unsplash