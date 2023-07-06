Discover your dream Career
JPMorgan paying $190k+ in new team led by a fintech engineer

by Alex McMurray
6 July 2023
JPMorgan paying $190k+ in new team led by a fintech engineer

California is a top destination for technology talent in banking, but few banks place the state on a pedestal like JPMorgan. It's mostly known for putting its top AI people there, but it's building a new team in 2023, led by Chime's former senior director of engineering, Nirmal Srinivasan. 

Srinivasan has joined JPMorgan's payments team in Palo Alto, and says she will be "leading teams focused on Tokenization and Wallet Integrations." A specific project she notes she is "thrilled to be a part of" is the integration of the PAZE digital wallet. 

Prior to her year and a half at Chime, Srinivasan was a director of engineering for PayPal's payments platform. The bulk of her career however has been in FAANG. She spent over 14 years at Netflix, becoming an engineering manager for its billing platform at the tail end. She then moved to Apple, where her team worked on "supporting large scale community sites for Apple Care and Apple developers."

Srinivasan is hiring. In Palo Alto, there are open roles for an "innovative payments" product manager VP and a principal software engineer in the payments team. The former has a maximum salary of $198k, while the latter's maximum is $285k (and minimum is $190k).

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
