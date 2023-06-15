Discover your dream Career
Fintech

"My fintech job was WFH. I've joined a bank in the office instead"

by Joseph Huffman
15 June 2023
2 minute read
"My fintech job was WFH. I've joined a bank in the office instead"

I'm a senior developer in the finance sector. I've spent several years working for fintech firms and am soon joining a major US bank. One of the reasons for my change is work from home: I don't like it. 

The fintech I worked for had a policy of asking everyone to work from home. When this was initiated, I asked if I could work in the office but my request was rejected. 

Remote work is not the way forward. It means longer hours, burnout, exposure to distractions. By comparison, the office is where creativity happens and colleagues interact spontaneously; you can't replicate that online. When you're stuck at home, you're susceptible to loneliness and isolation and become disconnected from the organization.

Decision makers understand this. They look at the global performance metrics and are against work from home (WFH). They know the numbers. They see the side effects, mental health issues and massive lack of innovation.

However, many senior decision-makers are also reluctant to abandoning the WFH policy, because it will affect the hiring process. It has become very, very hard to find good talent in big, expensive cities like London.

This is mistake on behalf of candidates. Work-from-office bias is real. I don’t have hard evidence, but most layoffs happen to WFH guys. And people with physical approximately to managers have a better chance of getting promoted. 

That's why I'm joining a bank that will expect me in the office more than three days a week.

Joseph Huffman is a pseudonym

 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share?

Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libelous (in which case it won't.)

AUTHORJoseph Huffman Insider Comment
12 comments
  • Io
    Ioannis
    17 June 2023

    Sponsored article without any real substance.


    Commercial real estate ownerw and old guard are panicking and sponspring articles all over.


    There is a debate, room to grow, but such articles do not reflect reality

  • Mi
    Mikoz
    17 June 2023

    I do not like offices. I never have. People aren't collaborating and being creative. They are talking about the game, their kids, the baby shower, or who is sleeping with who. I wear headphones to keep them away. Even when I don't, you want to know how they communicate with me about work? Through chat or email. We're in the same office but it's best that things have paper trails.


    How many of you end up in virtual meetings that are a complete waste of your time that you are silent through while doing other work that is actually needer? Well, in the office, you get stuck in thise same useless meetings that you are silent through and stuck pretending to pay attention while wondering why you are even there.


    My current job is trying to force me back into the office. Guess how many people on my team are in this country let alone the state? My manager isn't even in this state. I'm in the office doing virtual meetings the same way I do at home. But now I have to spend gas, talk to people I don't have a business need to know and don't want to talk to, pack lunches or buy expensive food, and be constantly interrupted and distracted for no reason. When I'm at home, I can at least put the chat application on do not disturb.


    I was working from home long before the pandemic, but because some people are lonely they are forcing me back in. Maybe some job types are better in person, but not all. There is no need to just follow trends and send everyone back into a building. Not when the "collaboration", "connection", improved feedback they are using as an excuse isn't going to happen because you're still doing everything virtually! Let the people who need to be around people go in. Let the people who will actually be present with their team on site go back to the office...if they don't communicate strictly through chat and email anyway. Let the people who think their vurtual onboarding was awful find out that it wasn't awful because it was virtual. Let the people who feel the office is one massive distraction stay home in their peaceful environment they designed for the purpose of focus and productivity. And if a load of laundry gets done, so what? Takes less time to throw the load in and get back to a laptop than it takes for people to get their print jobs while gossiping.


    I used to work for myself before the pandemic. May be time to go back to that.

  • Tr
    Trash
    16 June 2023

    Brought to you by those exposed to commercial real estate, at the helm JP Morgan and Chase, and many others. PR,people, PR

  • Ar
    ArfLW
    16 June 2023

    I spent over a decade at a financial institution in a position that required in-office work. I spent 3-4 of those years obtaining the degrees and training necessary to move up to a role that was remote and started working from home years before COVID came along. It was glorious, far and away the best part of my working career. It's incredibly empowering to have that kind of freedom and I rewarded my employer for doing it. Most days I worked 10 hours, and was totally fine with that because I didn't have to waste time on useless nonsense like getting ready for work, poor office conditions / technology, commuting or getting distracted by people in the office that aren't even in my group. I also relocated to a rural area, which resulted in a fantastic improvement in quality of life. When COVID came along, it didn't impact my work performance in any way. Nothing changed. After COVID however, our corporate overlords decided that we should "return" to the office, even though I wasn't in-office before. It's been a disaster for morale. I'm self motivated, always have been, but when a company clearly doesn't care about efficiency or getting actual work done, employees won't either. I despise working in an office, and essentially don't. Sure, I go to one so I won't get fired, but I do my actual work from home. The groupthink right now has focused on the word "innovation", and frankly it's ridiculous. A very large % of the working population doesn't truly innovate, they manage (people or a process) or they are an individual contributor. Many such people may have ideas to innovate in their space, but it's not a critical element of their job and frankly the biggest barrier to such things being implemented is always the executive types who consistently put barriers in the way of implementation anyway (too expensive, whatever).


    Offices are hideously expensive and bring very little value for most roles. There are obviously exceptions, but the problem right now is that executives are hamfistedly applying blanket policies in this area whether it makes any sense or not. The only way for a company to succeed is if employees truly care about their work. Mine drained all the care I ever had, and for absolutely no reason or benefit. Limiting hiring to a few specific cities around the country massively reduces your talent pool. The best possible candidate never just happens to live in the city you have a building in. In the information age, location isn't especially relevant. WFH eliminates a huge number of risks and expenses that can't be justified for most roles. Sure, ultra collaborative roles may benefit from in person work, but why waste the money on housing roles that aren't?


    Every human being is a unique individual and I can appreciate that there are some people who feel like going to a building somewhere to work is something they enjoy, but I never have and never will. It's a waste of time and money and has destroyed the love I had for my career. Now it's just a long slog to the finish line, and it's a shame that it's come to that.

  • SP
    SP13
    16 June 2023

    Paid Advertisement

    this is totally disgusting!

