What to expect from a banking career at Citi

If you long for your talent to be recognised and groomed, there’s no better place than Citi to work. Angela Chan is a prime example: one might never guess the top banker, serving high net worth clients, began her career as a teller.

“I was really happy to get into Citi after graduation,” she shares. “Managers assess performance every year, and conduct regular career development conversations. In a few years, I was , promoted to Personal Banker, then Citigold Relationship Manager, and then Citigold Private Client Banker. We get recognized through Citi’s best-in-class sales recognition programs and attractive compensation package.”

Citi’s culture is to “place the right people in the right positions”, Chan says. This means top talent is empowered with opportunities to take their careers to the next level. Relationship Managers in consumer banking can chart a path toward becoming a Citigold Private Client Banker or take on leadership roles such as Team Lead, General Manager, and Branch Manager. In addition, they have the option to grow their expertise laterally by taking on roles across retail banking, corporate banking, and private banking.

The sheer possibilities gives Chan a sense of aspiration, and are the reason she's stayed at the international organisation for over two decades. Citi’s career path, which facilitates and rewards talent for honing in-demand skills such as client servicing and investment, offer young applicants just what they crave: flexibility, direction, and a vision of what they can achieve in the future.

Angela Chan - Citigold Private Client Banker

Bankers in demand

Those looking to enjoy an engaging and exciting career in banking will find their home in Citi’s first Global Wealth Centre at the K11 Atelier Victoria Dockside in Hong Kong. Launched in late 2022, it houses the company’s newly-merged consumer and private banking business platform.

From here, Relationship Managers serve global clients across the wealth continuum, from the affluent to the high net worth. One of Citi’s largest projects to date, the launch of the Global Wealth Centre points to burgeoning demand for sustainability and wealth advisory in Asia, even amid challenging global economic circumstances.

To serve expanded business in Citigold Private Bank and Citigold Private Client, Citi is hiring more Relationship Managers, and offering candidates a seamless trajectory from the consumer to high-net-worth sector.

Upon her progression to a Citigold Private Client Banker, Chan had to develop a new work style. “Most of our clients are top management, directors or owners of companies with little time to spare,” she says. “Relationship Managers must respond with agility, and remain up-to-date on market movements.”

To do this, the work of a Citigold Private Client Banker is supported by robust technology and research that empowers them to take client service further. Beyond daily market briefings, they receive market information from the bank’s analytics department, plus access to a dashboard of varied products and a team of investment, portfolio and treasury consultants.

Then there are well-rounded training initiatives, spanning investment, marketing, compliance and more. Chan estimates she attends about a hundred such sessions a year. Cumulatively, these experiences have helped her mature into a go-to banker for sophisticated clients.

“I learned much more about knowing your customer, such as how to approach them well, so they are more willing to tell us more about themselves and their families,” Chan says. “These kinds of soft skills help us better communicate with clients and establish more trust. When we gain their trust, solving problems becomes easier.”

What it takes

Investors gain and lose alongside rises and falls in the global economy. To help manage challenging and volatile markets of late, Chan constantly keeps her clients updated on financial movements, and suggests portfolio adjustments where prudent.

This is why soft skills such as communication are key for aspiring Citigold Private Client Bankers to build good client relationships, she explains. Beyond proactive communication, professional bankers invest time daily studying the markets, in order to advise clients on the impact of changes on their portfolio.

In addition, they equip themselves with knowledge beyond finance. Chan, for example, is investing time in golf and wine appreciation, so as to “open the door to easier communication with clients”. For her efforts, she has deep client relationships spanning over two decades to show.

When she meets challenges at work, Chan collaborates with colleagues to find the best solution to satisfy the client, in the shortest time. “We don't have a hierarchy,” she says, of life at Citi. “I feel so comfortable working with my business partners, consultants and supportive team leaders. Most of our time is spent at work, so if you work with talented and kind people, your time will be much happier.”

Success tastes particularly sweet when Chan hits her annual targets and gets flown to a regional chairman’s council to meet high performers from across the business. So, what’s next for this star banker? Chan thinks her next dive will be deeper into private banking, or possibly a transition to a consultant. “If I would like to move,” she says, “there are plenty of opportunities in Citi.”